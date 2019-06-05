The scene at the 2018 5X Block Party at Surrey’s Central City Plaza. (Photo: facebook.com/5xfest)

5X festival to bring ‘Block Party’ of South Asian music to Surrey

Event to also feature a ‘5X Creative’ conference at Surrey Arts Centre

A pair of Surrey venues will again play host to 5X, billed as “a South Asian millennial festival showcasing the best of music, art, film and fashion” from June 12 to 16.

The festival’s flagship event is a free 5X Block Party at Surrey’s Central City Plaza on Saturday, June 15 from 3 to 9 p.m, with performances by Sidhu Moose Wala, Jaz Dhami, Mickey Singh, Raja Kumari, Intense, Malinder Tooray and DJs Apogee, Impact and Arsenal, in collaboration with Decibel Entertainment.

The “mind-bending array of performers,” both local and international, “defy the limitations of what it is to be South Asian,” says a post at 5xfest.com. “Some of the biggest headliners in the world meet the next generation of future headliners you haven’t even heard yet.”

The following afternoon (Sunday, June 16), a 5X Creates event at Surrey Arts Centre’s Studio Theatre is designed “to explore what it means to be a South Asian creative, and with a special emphasis on music.” Admission is free at the “mini-conference,” to feature guest speakers Jaz Dhami, BFunk, The Sandy Lion, Khanvict, Azel North, Samica and Malinder Tooray, among others.

Other 5X festival events, including a movie night, art party and bhangra competition, are held at venues in Vancouver.

The festival is planned by Vancouver International Bhangra Celebration (VIBC), a charity founded in 2004 and based in Vancouver.

