5X Fest adds ‘Reopening Celebration’ in Surrey, with Jalebi Baby sensation Tesher

The free event follows the ticketed Block Party earlier in the day

The 2019 5X Festival Block party attracted thousands of people to Surrey’s Central City Plaza. This year’s event moves to Holland Park and it will be followed by a free “Reopening Celebration.” (File photo: Lauren Collins)

This year’s 5X Festival celebrations have just become “Jalebi-sized,” according to a release from the organization.

The festival has added a free “Reopening Celebration” next Saturday to immediately follow the ticketed 5X Block Party to mark “the truly historic landmark of the community’s transition out of the pandemic.”

It will run from 6 to 9 p.m. and while it’s free to the public, it will be subject to capacity restrictions.

The “Reopening Celebration” includes viral Jalebi Baby sensation Tesher, local super-producer Intense, JUNO-Award winner DJ Shub and Delhi 2 Dublin “and various other personalities and community heroes.”

Tarun Nayar, 5X’s executive director, said it’s been a long two years.

“Thanks to the Department of Canadian Heritage, we’ve been able to expand the scope of our programming and truly welcome in the whole community – we’re back, and there’s no better way to celebrate than through music, culture and dance.”

Meantime, the Block Party runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Holland Park, “with some of the hottest, boldest, fiercest names in the game.”

Tickets, which range in price from $30 to $50, include concert access, an array of food vendors, art installations, a merchandise area and “the finest brown escapist experience you’ve ever encountered.” Tickets for the single-day Block Party, available on eventbrite.ca.

READ ALSO: Surrey’s 5X Festival Block Party returns this spring with ‘finest brown escapist experience’, March 30, 2022

The festival’s big concert promises eight hours of live music by performers including Jasmine Sandlas, The PropheC, AR Paisley, Khanvict, Shreea Kaul, Ikky, Robyn Sandhu, REHMA and more, event organizers announced Wednesday (March 30).

This year the event moves to Holland Park, located south of Central City Shopping Centre.

5X Festival is planned by Vancouver International Bhangra Celebration (VIBC), a charity founded in 2004.

– With files from Tom Zillich



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

ConcertsEntertainment