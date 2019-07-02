45,000 expected at Surrey’s FVDED music festival

The FVDED in the Park stage at Holland Park in 2018. (File photo)

An estimated 45,000 concert-goers will fill Surrey’s Holland Park for the FVDED in the Park music festival this weekend.

The two-day annual event, billed as Western Canada’s largest urban music festival, is set for Friday and Saturday (July 5-6), with a focus on hip-hop, R&B, rap, electronic and dance music.

This is the fifth edition of the festival, presented by Blueprint and Live Nation Canada. Headliners this time around include Khalid, Zedd, Tory Lanez and French Montana, along with Lil Yachty, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, Louis the Child, RL Grime, 6lack, Kayzo, Lil Mosey, Green Velvet, Loud Luxury and more.

“The diversity of musical genres, the scenic outdoor space and excitement that comes with attending FVDED in the Park has allowed for it to become one of the most successful festivals in Western Canada,” event producers said in a lineup-announcement release back in February.

At fvdedinthepark.com, single-day wristbands sell for $149, with the top ticket priced at $299 for a two-day VIP pass.

Last summer’s FVDED featured sets by American rapper Future and Norwegian DJ Kygo, among others.

On the Friday afternoon in 2018, festival-goers filled the plaza outside the box office at Holland Park, as seen in Tom Zillich’s tweet below.

On the festival’s Saturday night in 2018, American actor/singer Ashleigh Murray – best known for playing Josie McCoy on The CW television series Riverdale – sang the hit “It Ain’t Me” with Kygo.

So I just sang onstage, in front of 20,000+ people, for the first time ever. With the good graces of @kj_apa and Kygo. I’m still shaking. I’ve decided, I’m going to start taking lessons and making my own music.

• RELATED STORY: ‘Bigger and better’: Q&A with the founder of Surrey’s FVDED in the Park, from 2016.



