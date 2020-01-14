(Stock photo)

3 Minute Film Festival to showcase Delta heritage

Artists ages 15-25 are invited to produce and submit a film to be shown during Heritage Week

The City of Delta is calling on aspiring young filmmakers to help Deltans celebrate the community’s history.

Delta artists ages 15-25 are invited to produce and submit a three-minute film to be shown during a brand new film festival happening at the soon-to-open North Delta Centre for the Arts during Heritage Week in February.

Filmmakers must work the theme “The Culture of Heritage: Place and Space” into their narrative, documentary or animated works. Films must be three minutes long, not including credits, and must have been completed in 2018, 2019 or 2020.

Delta Parks, Recreation and Culture Department staff, as well as members of the Delta Heritage Society and the city’s Heritage Advisory Commission, will review the submitted films and choose which ones films will be showcased at the festival, scheduled to take place on Friday, Feb. 21 at 7 p.m.

Submissions are due Monday, Jan. 20 and can be made by emailing a YouTube or DropBox link to agrant@delta.ca, or dropping off a USB stick or DVD at the Delta Archives, North Delta Centre for the Arts or Tsawwassen Arts Centre.

For full contest details, head delta.ca/3minutefilmfestival.


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘How to Train Your Dragon’ filmmaker Dean DeBlois among Canadian Oscar nominees
Next story
‘Blues for the Bank’ party returns to help feed Surrey moms and babies

Just Posted

SNOW DAY: No school in Surrey, Delta; ‘avoid all but essential travel,’ transportation ministry says

Overnight snow storm

Two men arrested in connection with 16 Lower Mainland armed robberies

Pair hit businesses in Abbotsford, Langley, Maple Ridge, Surrey, Chilliwack and Vancouver

For Surrey mayors, voicing outrage over paroled convicts is a rite of passage

Victim’s relative told ‘Now-Leader’ Gary Jagur Singh is getting day parole at Surrey halfway house

Surrey RCMP hunting for impaired driving, assault suspect

Cory Ulmer Brown is white, six feet two inches tall, 196 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair

‘We will never get zero,’ Surrey school district staff says of portables

District expects to ‘level off’ number of portables ‘as early as 2021,’ but see an increase again by 2028

VIDEO: Questions of racism linger as Harry, Meghan step back

U.K. MP says royal rift shows that Britain still has a problem with ‘structural racism’

Transportation ministry asks Lower Mainland residents to stay home

All public schools and universities are closed

Schools, universities closed in the Lower Mainland after heavy snowfall

Snow is expected to ease off in the afternoon

VIDEO: Highway 1 shut down in Abbotsford, Chilliwack due to whiteout, blowing snow

Police say they are struggling to reach stranded motorists

Hellebuyck makes 41 saves as Jets blank Canucks 4-0

Winnipeg has won last 10 games against Vancouver

How to keep the hummingbirds fed during a cold snap

Four cups of water and one cup of white sugar is the perfect solution

Sledding injures tens of thousands of children each year

Several municipalities in Canada and the United States have banned sledding

Coastal GasLink makes new request to meet with First Nation pipeline opponents

President writes letter following Premier John Horgan’s comments on law needing to be followed

VIDEO: B.C. man no longer faces charges for transporting bear cub to sanctuary

Conservation Officer Service faced storm of criticism after media coverage

Most Read