3 Minute Film Festival to showcase Delta heritage

Artists ages 15-25 are invited to produce and submit a film to be shown during Heritage Week

The City of Delta is calling on aspiring young filmmakers to help Deltans celebrate the community’s history.

Delta artists ages 15-25 are invited to produce and submit a three-minute film to be shown during a brand new film festival happening at the soon-to-open North Delta Centre for the Arts during Heritage Week in February.

Filmmakers must work the theme “The Culture of Heritage: Place and Space” into their narrative, documentary or animated works. Films must be three minutes long, not including credits, and must have been completed in 2018, 2019 or 2020.

Delta Parks, Recreation and Culture Department staff, as well as members of the Delta Heritage Society and the city’s Heritage Advisory Commission, will review the submitted films and choose which ones films will be showcased at the festival, scheduled to take place on Friday, Feb. 21 at 7 p.m.

Submissions are due Monday, Jan. 20 and can be made by emailing a YouTube or DropBox link to agrant@delta.ca, or dropping off a USB stick or DVD at the Delta Archives, North Delta Centre for the Arts or Tsawwassen Arts Centre.

For full contest details, head delta.ca/3minutefilmfestival.



