1940s classic radio play scheduled for White Rock Stage

‘Sorry, Wrong Number’ will be performed at Peninsula Studio Theatre from May 27 to 29

From left to right: Natalie Peters, Julianne Christie and Alex Browne will be starring in Sorry, Wrong Number at Peninsula Production’s studio theatre at the end of the month. (Contributed photos)

Murder, mystery and drama will be on full display during a live performance of Sorry, Wrong Number, a classic radio play from 1943.

The play first aired as an episode in the radio series, Suspense.

The episode has been reprised many times due to its evergreen popularity, and the next staging will be at Peninsula Production’s studio theatre in Centennial Park on the last weekend of May.

The show follows Mrs. Stevenson, who is confined to her bedroom. Her only source of contact with the world around her is through her telephone. One night, she is trying to call her husband when she overhears something suspicious. The accidental eavesdropping reveals to Stevenson that two men will attempt a murder that same night. Her efforts to call authorities take her on a frenetic ride.

If this teaser has you hooked or you are yearning to re-live the good old days of radio theatre, you can see the play performed live at Peninsula Studio Theatre from Friday, May 27 to Sunday, May 29. Showtimes will be 7 p.m. on Friday and 2 p.m. on Sunday, while Saturday shows will be at both 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The play, written by Lucille Fletcher, is directed by Logan Rhys Hallwas and produced by Janet Ellis. Both original and popular-1940s music will be performed live by pianist and composer, Martin Adcock.

Starring as Mrs. Stevenson is established actor and director Julianne Christie, with up-and-coming actor Natalie Peters assuming several voice roles and Peace Arch News’ own longtime reporter Alex Browne, who is also an actor, musician and playwright, taking on the role of the Man in Black, along with other character voices.

All of the actors will be seen on stage wearing authentic 1940s costumes.

“There are a lot of underlying social issues in this piece that we can still relate to today,” Hallwas said in a news release issued Sunday (May 15).

“But, at the core, it’s about entertainment. I think about how much of a gift it is to come to the theatre to see and hear something that’s pure fun.”

Christie is excited to play the multi-dimensional and playful role of Mrs. Stevenson, she said.

Peninsula Productions has been delivering live theatre to the South Surrey and White Rock area since 2010.

The theatre is located at 14600 North Bluff Rd. Tickets are $30. To purchase, visit www.showpass.com/sorry-wrong-number-2 or call 604-536-8335. For those unable to make it, don’t fret because the show will be recorded and made available to watch at a later date, with details to come.

