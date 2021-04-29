10-year-old Island girl makes Colourful arrival on international songwriting stage

Evangeline Durupt recently named a top 10 finalist in European SAYS songrwiting competition

10-year-old Evangeline Durupt of Comox. Photo by Crystal Chowdhury - Crystal Clear Photography

10-year-old Evangeline Durupt of Comox. Photo by Crystal Chowdhury - Crystal Clear Photography

A songwriter from B.C. has made her way to the international stage as a finalist in an international songwriting competition, and she’s only 10 years old.

Comox Valley resident Evangeline Durupt was recently selected as a top 10 finalist in the international (age eight to 13) category in the Song Academy Young Songwriters competition for her song Colourful.

“I found out about a week or two ago,” said Durupt from her home. “I’m really excited and really proud of myself.”

Durupt, who explained the song is about spending time at her family’s cabin, the old-growth trees that surround the area and spending time with her best friend at the nearby lake has been singing and writing poems since she was four years old.

Song Academy · SAYS21 Finalists 8-12 years old International category

With her family’s help, she learned about the SAYS competition from her ukulele teacher Tracy Lynn, who encouraged Durupt to start a YouTube channel and register with SOCAN.

In addition to the ukulele, Durupt also plays piano and bass and particularly enjoys listening and singing to pop music.

There were more than 1,000 entries from young songwriters in Durupt’s category in the SAYS competition from across the world – both from experienced and new songwriters. Judges evaluated the songs on originality, lyrics, melody, composition, chords/instrumental and hit-making potential.

Founded in London, the SAYS competition will announce the top three finalists of all the different categories on June 1, with the winner announced on June 16. At the end of November, the organization is creating a showcase in London.

“If COVID gets better, I’d love to go,” noted Durupt. “I feel pretty good singing in front of other people. My music teacher allowed me to sing a solo in front my of classmates (recently).”

Her goal to be a pop musician, with her inspiration coming from one of her favourite artists, Taylor Swift.

For more information or to listen to other finalists, visit soundcloud.com/song_academy/sets


photos@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Apollo Initiative’ unites 350 young B.C. musicians in streamed concert for mental health
Next story
5 arrested in violent robbery of Lady Gaga’s dogs

Just Posted

Fruiticana boss Tony Singh with Surrey Food Bank executive director Feezah Jaffer and donated goods. (submitted photo)
OUR VIEW: Give whatever you can, Surrey, whenever you can

Remember there are always people who are worse off than you are and really need your help

TEASER
Winding down at the Round Up: Today is Surrey diner’s final day

‘Without all of you we probably would have closed years ago,’ says Facebook post

Food Trucks sell their goods at a drive-thru festival at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds April 24. (Photo: Jason Sveinson)
Food truck festival visited Cloverdale April 24-25

Cloverdale Fairgrounds hosted food fest on wheels

FILE - Teachers at Maple Green Elementary in Surrey stage a walk-in before school on Wednesday (March 3, 2021), as Fraser Health continues to announce variant exposure cases at Surrey schools throughout the district. On April 30, teachers plan to hold a ‘Car Caravan,’ driving by the offices of Surrey MLAs. (Submitted photo: Julia MacRae)
Surrey teachers to hold ‘Car Caravan’ to push MLAs for action in COVID-19 hotspots

STA will drive past offices of local politicians Friday afternoon

Wil Kushniryk and his Surrey Eagles teammates sit atop their three-team BCHL pod division, with a record of 11-2-1. (Damon James photo)
‘Different approach’ paying off for Surrey Eagles as midpoint of BCHL season passes

Team focusing on development, not opponents, during 20-game pod schedule: Keith

A construction worker bursts into song on a Coquitlam job site in Langley musician Gino Gerussi’s performance of “Just In Love With A Girl” (Screen grab/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Langley construction worker who ‘can actually sing’ creates catchy tune

A job just to get through the pandemic turned into a career boost for Gino Gerussi

B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
B.C.’s COVID-19 road checks won’t require travel documents

Regional travel ban working voluntarily, minister says

The Worksafe BC order posted on the front entrance of the Langley Canadian Tire on Thursday, April 29. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Langley Canadian Tire closed due to COVID until May 10

The store was still open Thursday evening after the order was posted

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Cindy Wade with her three dogs, a Karelian Bear Dog, an Australian Shepherd, and a Chihuahua mix. She was attacked on a popular Mission trail mid afternoon on April 25. / Submitted Photo
Woman walking dogs attacked, stalked by pack of coyotes on Mission trail

Massive spike in coyote attacks reported in Lower Mainland over winter

Ashok Mohan holds up a photo of his brother-in-law, Vijay Sharma, who died from complications due to COVID-19 on April 27, 2021. A 72-year-old retired bank manager, Sharma had been living in the city of Jabalpur, India when he was infected and died within 10 days of contracting the virus. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
‘We don’t know what to do’: Okanagan man shares COVID’s impact on family in India

India is currently seeing some of the world’s highest COVID-19 case counts, more than 200K have died

Elya Martinson, a single mother of three in Kelowna, B.C., learned she had Stage 4 lung cancer, a diagnosis made all the more devastating that the COVID-19 crisis forced her children to stay home from school to shield her from the severe risks of infection. (Memorable and Vibrant Okanagan Photography)
2nd vaccine dose delays leave Kelowna woman, many B.C. cancer patients unprotected

This week, patients and advocates mounted a national campaign to prioritize people with cancer by adhering to the vaccine manufacturer’s schedule

People wait in line for their AstraZeneca vaccination Tuesday at the Cloverdale Recreation Centre. The drop-in clinic ran from 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. for people 30 years of age and older. According to a news release, the clinic was to support people who live in the ten high transmission neighbourhoods in the Fraser Health region. (Aaron Hinks photo)
Lack of clear vaccine info from B.C. officials leading to rumours, distrust: advocates

People are turning to WhatsApp and other platforms to find vaccine vacancies

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry update COVID-19 cases, B.C. legislature, June 29, 2020. (B.C. government)
VIDEO: B.C. pop-up vaccine clinics not successful, health officials admit

Apologies were offered for the anger and confusion caused by the program, which resulted in lineups where many waited for hours and still didn’t get vaccinated

Most Read