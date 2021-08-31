All candidates meeting to be held at Clova Theatre

A woman and child walk past the Clova Theatre on 176th Street in Cloverdale Aug. 31, 2021. The Cloverdale District Chamber of Commerce is hosting an all-candidates meeting at the Clova Sept. 14. Candidates from the ridings of Cloverdale-Langley City and South Surrey-White Rock will answer pre-submitted questions during the one-hour Q&A. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

An all-candidates meeting is coming to Cloverdale.

The Cloverdale District Chamber of Commerce will host the Q&A at the Clova Theatre Sept. 14. The meeting will be both in-person and virtual.

“Come out and meet the candidates for the ridings of Cloverdale-Langley City and South Surrey-White Rock in the upcoming federal election,” said Scott Wheatley, the Chamber’s executive director.

Wheatley noted, depending on health regulations, the meeting may morph into a Zoom-only affair. Although no decision on that will be made until closer to the date.

Wheatley said as of Sept. 1, he’s booked candidates Tamara Jansen (Conservative), Rajesh Jayapakasch (NDP), and John Aldag (Liberal) from the riding of Cloverdale-Langley City. And he’s confirmed Gordie Hogg (Liberal) and Kerry-Lynne Findlay (Conservative), and Jane Liu (NDP) from the riding of South Surrey-White Rock.

Wheatley said while the public is invited to attend, they will not be allowed to ask questions at the event.

“Questions need to be pre-submitted and they will be asked by our moderator.” (Rebecca Smith, the Chamber’s vice-president, will moderate.)

Wheatley said the point of the meeting is to focus on business-related questions and business issues.

If anyone wants to submit a question ahead of time, they can email Wheatley via info@cloverdalechamber.ca before Sept. 10.

Wheatley said everyone must register to attend, as seats in the Clova will be limited. “As per government guidelines, masks will be mandatory,” he added.

The meeting will also be available on Zoom and everyone must register to view it online too.

The Clova Theatre is located at 5732 176th Street in Cloverdale. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The all-candidates meeting will run from 7 – 8 p.m.

To register visit cloverdalechamber.ca and click on events.



