Youth volunteers improve South Surrey’s Chantrell Creek Park

Volunteers work at Chantrell Creek Park in South Surrey as part of a recent enhancement program. (Contributed photo)

Young Surrey nature enthusiasts were out in force last week, as part of a team that gathered to enhance Chantrell Creek Park.

In total, 38 volunteers – from Surrey’s Natural Areas Partnership (SNAP) and the Salmon Habitat Restoration Program (SHaRP) – worked to creative native amphibian habitat, improve beaver-protection fencing and remove invasive plants from the park, which is located at 13741 24 Ave., near the headwaters of Chantrell Creek.

According to a City of Surrey news release issued this week, some of the “heavy lifting” included creating new ‘complexing’ features in newly shaped pools that will provide shade within the new wetland habitat.

“These areas will later fill with water to create deeper areas and shallow benches perfect for native frogs, salamanders and a variety of birds,” the release notes.

Volunteers also installed new bird boxes along the pond to create a safe nesting place for local swallows.

SNAP and SHaRP – both long-running programs in the area – employ secondary and post-secondary students, who gain “career-oriented training and experience in environmental protection and stewardship” through the groups’ various initiatives.

SNAP is in its 18th year of operation, while SHaRP has been in the community for 24, according to the city. Both are active across the city of Surrey, removing invasive species, picking up garbage and watering trees, among other projects.



