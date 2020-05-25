Teagan Chow’s winning work in the Democracy and Me art contest. (Photo: democracyandme.ca)

Young Surrey artists win B.C.’s ‘Democracy and Me’ contest, in two of the three categories

‘Our democracy and public institutions will be well served by these bright lights’

Two Surrey students are among three winners of a provincial art contest called Democracy and Me.

Surrey’s Priya Bhatia won the Grades 5 to 8 category, while Teagan Chow won the Grades 9 to 12 division. Both are students at Sullivan Heights Secondary.

Contest winners were announced Monday (May 25) by the Office of the Lieutenant Governor and the Legislative Assembly of British Columbia.

Close to 200 entries were received from kids from 30 communities across the province.

“The contest invited young British Columbians to reflect on the importance of community connections, civic engagement and the rights and responsibilities of citizenship and democracy,” according to a news release.

In the Kindergarten to Grade 4 category, the winner was Coquitlam’s William Wen.

Final judging was conducted by Janet Austin, Lieutenant Governor of British Columbia, Darryl Plecas, speaker of the legislative assembly and Jon Tupper, director of the Art Gallery of Greater Victoria.

“The breadth and quality of artwork received speaks to the engagement, creativity and diversity of British Columbia’s young people,” Austin stated. “Our democracy and public institutions will be well served by these bright lights, both now and in the future.”

Contest winners will receive a trip to Victoria to see their artwork on display in the Parliament Buildings and will enjoy a special tour and lunch hosted by the lieutenant governor. Due to COVID-19, the awarding of contest prizes will proceed “once it can be done safely in keeping with public health guidelines.”

Visit democracyandme.ca to see an online exhibit showcasing the artwork of the winners, finalists and eligible entrants.


