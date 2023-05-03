Young people showered with awards at 2 Surrey events during B.C. Youth Week

SASSY Awards winners at Surrey Arts Centre on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. (Submitted photo)

A pair of B.C. Youth Week events in Surrey celebrate the achievements of young people.

Tuesday’s SASSY Awards honoured “Service Above Self Surrey Youth” at Surrey Arts Centre, followed Wednesday (May 3) by another Surrey’s Top 25 Under 25 gathering at Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel.

Both are 13th annual awards events in the city.

A partnership between Semiahmoo Rotary Club and City of Surrey, the SASSYs saw 35 youth nominated in six award categories. The awards celebrate “the fantastic youth who live, work, volunteer, and learn in Surrey and White Rock,” notes a post on sassyawardssurrey.ca. Award finalists receive cash prizes and donations to a charity of their choice.

Look for the list of 2023 award recipients on sassyawardssurrey.ca.

Details about other Youth Week events in Surrey are posted on surrey.ca/youthweek.

In the first week of May, recreation centres across the city will host free gatherings focused on sports, art, food and other activities for youth aged 10 to 18. The list includes an Art Night in South Surrey, a “Super Mario Kart” tournament in Fleetwood and another in Bridgeview, a skateboard demo and contest at Whalley’s Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre, basketball in Cloverdale, Bake Night and painting in Clayton, soccer in Newton and more.

Meantime, Surrey Board of Trade welcomed broadcaster George Stroumboulopoulos as guest speaker at Surrey’s Top 25 Under 25 awards, and revealed the list of award-winners weeks ahead of the event.

Annually, the 25 award winners are chosen for their business or community achievements, leadership ability, community involvement, professional achievements and the uniqueness of their business or community projects.

In alphabetical order, winners of the 2023 Surrey’s Top 25 Under 25 awards are listed below, with affiliation and age:

Amadea de Wit, Alivio Technologies and SFU Mechatronics System Engineering, 21

Anmol Sandhu, The Red Badge Foundation, 20

Armaan Dhillon, Kwantlen University Student Association, 21

Colton Sandberg, Cove-Healthy Living Service Hub/Surrey Mobilization and Resiliency Table, 25

Ekam Panesar, DishPal Restaurant Services Corp, 21

Finn Liu, Fraser Heights Secondary School, 16

Glisha Nadine Dela Cruz, Audio Engineer, Singer/Songwriter, Global Peace Alliance BC, 22

Gurleena Sukhija, Anti-Prejudice Project, 17

Helen Sofia Pahaou, Simon Fraser Student Society, 25

Huzaifa Wahla, Coolares, 23

Ishaan Kohli, SkyAcres Agrotechnologies Inc, 25

Ishant Goyal, Freshslice Pizza and Kwantlen Polytechnic University, 22

Jasmeen Kaur Sran, BC’s Childhood Cancer Society, 18

Jasmine Broeder, Surrey Pride Society, 24

Joban Sran, A Second Chance- Harm Reduction Society, 24

Madison Fleischer, Slava Sweatshirts Inc., 23

Monica Jandu, Young Minds Exploring Science, 22

Prab Mangat, Generate Agent Leads, 23

Qudrat Aujla, BC Children’s Hospital BioBank, 25

Ryan Stolys, One Iota Performance Inc., 24

Sarthak Tyagi, Smart Navigation Cane and Home Security System, 19

Shawn Domingo, Domingo & Associates Real Estate Group, Balens Grooming Products and Snipes for Smiles, 25

Sohat Sharma, Melius Mentorship Network, 22

Simrit Mangat, NailSight App, 17

Zora Heer, LA Matheson Secondary School, 17

The Honorary Health & Safety in the Workplace Award goes to Jasmine Broeder.