Westland Insurance founder Jeff Wubs and his wife Chris (centre) gifted $140,732 towards infection control and priority surgical equipment at Delta Hospital through Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation. (Submitted photo)

Wubs family donation buys priority equipment for Delta Hospital

Founder of Westland Insurance’s gift of $140,732 funding new gear for surgical services department

A sizable donation from the founder of Westland Insurance has secured important infection control and priority surgical equipment for Delta Hospital’s busy surgical services department.

Jeff Wubs, who founded Westland Insurance in Ladner in 1980, and his wife Chris donated $140,732 through Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation which allowed the hospital to purchase two PneumoClear Insulators and eight new camera heads, which are all now in use.

The PneumoClear Insulators provide a safe barrier to remove particles down to 0.05 microns, which allows for removal of infectious disease particles including COVID-19. With the protocol changes made necessary by the ongoing pandemic, having two functioning towers with these cartridges means the hospital can provide safer care to patients and staff while also reducing transmission of infectious diseases.

The eight camera heads, meanwhile, are used daily for all laparoscopic procedures and surgeries. Delta Hospital’s surgical services department performs almost 9,000 surgeries each year for patients throughout the Lower Mainland, covering a wide range of procedures including plastics, general, gynecological, ophthalmology, urology, orthopedics and endoscopy. The additional camera heads are required to handle the volume of patients and allow for increased sterilization due to increased infection control related to COVID-19.

“We are honoured to receive this generous gift from Mr. and Ms. Wubs,” Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation executive director Lisa Hoglund said in a press release. “Both Mr. Wubs and Westland Insurance have been loyal supporters of the Foundation. We feel very fortunate the Wubs family has chosen to support Delta Hospital’s most critical needs, especially with the urgency COVID-19 has created.”


