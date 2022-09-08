Julie Balenzano welcomes library-goers into the newly renovated Cloverdale Library in March, 2020. The Cloverdale Branch is holding a pair of workshops in October on how exactly to write one’s memoirs. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

‘Writing Your Memoirs’ at the Cloverdale Branch of Surrey Libraries

Two-part workshop will be ‘hands-on’

The Cloverdale Branch of Surrey Libraries is “Writing Your Memoirs.”

According to a post on surreylibraries.ca, the branch will be holding a workshop in October to teach people how to get started on telling their story.

“Your unique story is an important legacy for your family and descendants: it deserves to be told,” reads the post.

The workshop will be a two-part, “hands-on” experience.

According to the post, “You’ll begin with one compelling story and then add other life experiences that stand out.”

Attendees are encouraged to draft an overview of their lives that includes both high points and low points.

“Come prepared to write.”

Part one of the session will focus on actually getting out of the gate and starting the process. Part two will look at memory and ways to tease out details from the past. Attendees are encouraged to bring photos to the second session to focus on those memories.

The workshop will be presented by Sharon Syrette. Syrette is an author, editor, community historian, genealogist, and educator.

Part one of “Writing Your Memoirs” will be held Thursday, Oct. 13, from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Cloverdale Branch. Part two will be held a fortnight later on Oct. 27, aslo from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. in Cloverdale.

The workshop is free, but registration for both sessions is required. To register, email, call, or visit the branch in person (604-598-7327 or familyhistory@surrey.ca).

The Cloverdale Branch is located at 5642 176A Street.


