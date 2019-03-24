Rotary Club of Peace Arch-White Rock celebrated World Water Day at Semiahmoo Mall on Sunday. (Aaron Hinks photo)

World Water Day celebrated in South Surrey

City of White Rock manager of utilities Saad Jasim to give a presentation on water Monday

City of White Rock manager of utilities Saad Jasim spent a few hours at Semiahmoo Mall Sunday to celebrate World Water Day.

Jasim, who told Peace Arch News that he’s been celebrating United Nation’s World Water Day since it began in 1993, said the annual event is an important time to reflect on global issues with respect to fresh water.

Jasim said the city is currently testing its new water treatment plant, and the preliminary test results – in terms of removing arsenic – are promising.

RELATED: White Rock water treatment plant on schedule

Jasim, who was elected president of the prestigious International Ozone Association in 2017, is to give a presentation on water at the weekly Rotary Club of White Rock-Peace Arch meeting at the Hazelmere Golf and Country Club on Monday at 12 p.m.

Although World Water Day is generally celebrated on March 22, Jasim said Sunday was targeted to reach more people during the weekend.

