John Gordon photo Photographer John Gordon shot this image of an Indian roller from the back of a camel in the desert of Rajasthan, India.

World Oceans Day events planned June 7-9 in South Surrey

Series of events planned at Kwomais Point Park

A series of events are planned on the Peninsula to mark World Ocean Weekend Festival.

First up is the Nature from Around the World presentation, set for 7 p.m. Friday, June 7 at Kwomais Point Park (1367 128 St.), where photographer John Gordon is to present ‘India the Great.’

Gordon was involved in community newspapers from 1983 until 2011, including more than 20 years as photographer for the Langley Times, former sister paper to Peace Arch News. His work can be seen throughout the Lower Mainland. His articles and photography have also been featured in Photo Life and Birders World, as well as numerous Parks Canada campaigns.

Gordon’s awards over the years include two Kodak Gallery Awards, a Fuji Masterpiece Award and a coveted Nikon Digital Imaging Award, as well as 30 national and provincial newspaper awards, a Craftsman of Photographic Arts in 2000 and, in 2005, a Master of Photographic Arts from the Professional Photographers of Canada.

Gordon has published two books – Langley Familiar Places: Familiar Scenes and The Langleys – and his blog, featuring bird photography, has just surpassed 250,000 visits.

To register for next Friday’s presentation, email Sarah at register@birdsonthebay.ca

Also in the linuep for the weekend festival are a marine creatures and eelgrass discovery walk hosted by Friends of Semiahmoo Bay Society. The June 8 walk with marine biologist Sarah Brookes is set for 2:30-4:30 p.m., starting at 1001 Steps (15 Avenue and 126 Street).

Anyone planning to participate should keep in mind there are 300 steps down and back up. Email Sarah at register@birdsonthebay.ca to register.

And on Sunday, June 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., there’ll be Celebrating our World Ocean pop-up tents at Blackie Spit, including a Beach Hero tent with a live marine-creatures touch tank. A beach cleanup, crafts and bird-watching are among planned activities. For more, visit www.birdsonthebay.ca

Previous story
Rescue dogs coming to South Surrey

Just Posted

Embattled Surrey MLA Jinny Sims says Liberal accusations are just ‘gotcha politics’

Liberal House Leader Mary Polak, MLA for Langley, asked the RCMP to investigate Sims

More attention to Surrey’s South Asian communities needed in opioid crisis: BCCSU

Underrepresentation in treatment sessions points to lack of culturally-safe recovery spaces

Six men face 38 charges in Surrey, Delta drug trafficking investigation

Police say case related to group operating throughout the Lower Mainland

Spin for ER raises $72,000

Hundreds pack South Surrey gymasium to benefit Peace Arch Hospital

Brenden’s Ride will roll through Cloverdale on June 15

Annual fundraiser will support Vancouver Adaptive Snow Sports

VIDEO: Black Press Career Fair is on at the Abbotsford Centre

77 vendors include the City of Abbotsford, Harrison Hot Springs Resort and Spa and Vancouver Career College

Raptors beat Warriors 118-109 in Game 1 of NBA Finals

Siakam leads way for Toronto with 32 points

B.C. minimum wage to hit $13.85 on June 1

Minimum wage will reach $15.20 by 2021, NDP say

Probe launched after pipeline protestor knocked down by police at Liberal fundraiser

Video shows elderly woman knocked down by police

B.C. drug courier gets 5.5 years in prison for delivering $350K in fentanyl, cocaine

Pedro Dwayne Kematch, 35, was sentenced on Thursday in B.C. Supreme Court

Horgan rejects offer to replace B.C. legislature speaker Darryl Plecas

B.C. Liberals describe his accusations of security corruption

‘Unruly’ passenger causes security breach, damages B.C.-bound WestJet plane

Flight leaving Edmonton to Comox sustained damage from a male passenger

Nanaimo woman wins court challenge after RCMP breathalyze her at home

Woman served one while at sister’s Maple Ridge house

B.C. forests ministry tracks Douglas fir beetle outbreak

Kootenay infestation ‘not big’ but treatment, firebreak work underway

Most Read