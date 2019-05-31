World Oceans Day events planned June 7-9 in South Surrey

John Gordon photo Photographer John Gordon shot this image of an Indian roller from the back of a camel in the desert of Rajasthan, India.

A series of events are planned on the Peninsula to mark World Ocean Weekend Festival.

First up is the Nature from Around the World presentation, set for 7 p.m. Friday, June 7 at Kwomais Point Park (1367 128 St.), where photographer John Gordon is to present ‘India the Great.’

Gordon was involved in community newspapers from 1983 until 2011, including more than 20 years as photographer for the Langley Times, former sister paper to Peace Arch News. His work can be seen throughout the Lower Mainland. His articles and photography have also been featured in Photo Life and Birders World, as well as numerous Parks Canada campaigns.

Gordon’s awards over the years include two Kodak Gallery Awards, a Fuji Masterpiece Award and a coveted Nikon Digital Imaging Award, as well as 30 national and provincial newspaper awards, a Craftsman of Photographic Arts in 2000 and, in 2005, a Master of Photographic Arts from the Professional Photographers of Canada.

Gordon has published two books – Langley Familiar Places: Familiar Scenes and The Langleys – and his blog, featuring bird photography, has just surpassed 250,000 visits.

To register for next Friday’s presentation, email Sarah at register@birdsonthebay.ca

Also in the linuep for the weekend festival are a marine creatures and eelgrass discovery walk hosted by Friends of Semiahmoo Bay Society. The June 8 walk with marine biologist Sarah Brookes is set for 2:30-4:30 p.m., starting at 1001 Steps (15 Avenue and 126 Street).

Anyone planning to participate should keep in mind there are 300 steps down and back up. Email Sarah at register@birdsonthebay.ca to register.

And on Sunday, June 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., there’ll be Celebrating our World Ocean pop-up tents at Blackie Spit, including a Beach Hero tent with a live marine-creatures touch tank. A beach cleanup, crafts and bird-watching are among planned activities. For more, visit www.birdsonthebay.ca