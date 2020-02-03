A free workshop aims to help White Rock caregivers of people living with dementia gain skills for successful advocacy. (File photo)

Workshop offers support to White Rock dementia caregivers

Advocacy tips a focus of Feb. 5 Alzheimer Society event

Caregivers navigating the health-care system as they support a person with dementia are to be the focus of a workshop Wednesday evening at the Alzheimer Resource Centre.

Your Voice Matters: Advocacy Tips for Family Caregivers, set for 7-9 p.m. on Feb. 5, is a free opportunity for caregivers to learn about communicating successfully to advocate for themselves and the person they are caring for, a news release states.

“When we need support, it helps if we have an understanding of how to speak up and ask for what we need in the most effective way,” Avalon Tournier, the Alzheimer Society’s support and education co-ordinator for the South Fraser region, said in the release.

The Alzheimer Resource Centre is located at 1475 Anderson St., next to Centennial Arena. Those interested in attending the workshop must pre-register, either by calling 604-449-5000 or emailing info.southfraser@alzheimerbc.org

For more information about living with dementia, or about the disease itself, visit www.alzheimerbc.org or call the First Link Dementia Helpline at 1-800-936-6033 (English), 1-833-674-5007 (Cantonese and Mandarin) or 1-833-674-5003 (Punjabi).

