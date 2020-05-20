Members of Surrey Philippine Independence Day Society (SPIDS).

With song, blood drive launched by Surrey Philippine Independence Day Society

Virtual sign-up campaign to replace Philippine Independence Day event this year

Rather than hold even a small event to celebrate June as Filipino Heritage Month, Surrey Philippine Independence Day Society (SPIDS) is focusing on a month-long blood donation drive for Canadian Blood Services.

Weeks ago, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the non-profit group cancelled plans in Surrey for its 12th annual Philippine Independence Day event on June 6.

Instead of a celebration this year, SPIDS will once again give back to the community.

Members of the organization recently posted to Facebook a video for the Diana Ross song “If We Hold On Together,” to announce the blood drive in partnership with Canadian Blood Services.

It’s a call for community members and friends to visit blood.ca and book an appointment.

“A virtual sign-up campaign in the coming days and weeks will be held to ensure the organization’s donation pledge of support is achieved and, if at all possible, surpassed,” SPIDS says in an email. Details are posted to facebook.com/SPIDSGroup.

Over the past 12 years, SPIDS has been involved in campaigns and fundraisers for a number of causes and concerns, including the food bank, cancer research, animal abuse, LGBTQ and temporary foreign workers.

RELATED STORY, from 2018: Surrey site for Philippine Independence Day Celebration.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
blood donor

