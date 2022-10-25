Swim lessons offered by Lifesaving Society. (File photo)

Swim lessons offered by Lifesaving Society. (File photo)

SWIMMING

With Red Cross ending swim lessons, Surrey partners with Lifesaving Society in pools

More than 1.2 million Canadians take Lifesaving Society courses every year

With the Red Cross discontinuing its swim lesson program in December, the City of Surrey has found a new partner to deliver such programs.

Starting in January 2023, the city’s swim lessons will be offered through the Swim for Life program operated by Lifesaving Society.

The program has been run nationwide for many years, the city notes in a news release, and “focuses on teaching participants of all ages to be safe in and around the water as they enjoy our pools, lakes and beaches.”

The Red Cross has worked closely with the Lifesaving Society to facilitate a smooth lesson transition, the city’s recreation department says.

If currently in swim lessons in Surrey, including the adapted program, you’re urged to review the lesson transition grid to see what Swim for Life level you will be registering for, or contact one of Surrey’s aquatic facilities to find out when the best time to be assessed for your level will be.

Adapted lessons will be integrated into the Swim for Life program. The new model has participants fully integrated into a class with other swimmers of the same age and skill level.

The Lifesaving Society has trained Canadians to be lifesavers since 1896. Over 1.2 million Canadians take Lifesaving Society courses every year.

The organization provides “drowning-related research that drives our program content and public education messaging which is provided to affiliates on a regular basis,” the city says.

The city’s swim-lesson website (surrey.ca/swimming-lessons) says that due to a shortage of lifeguards, swim instructors and aquafit instructors, only a limited amount of aquatic programs can be offered right now. “Your continued patience is appreciated as we work towards hiring & training staff to restart normalized operations.”

Swimming

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Cloverdale’s Precious Blood Catholic parish turns 75

Just Posted

The 2023 Clovie Awards, hosted by the Cloverdale District Chamber of Commerce, will honour the best of Cloverdale businesses. The winners will be unveiled at the Clovies Awards gala on Nov. 16 at Hazelmere Golf and Tennis Club. (Submitted)
Tickets now on sale for Clovie Awards gala

Surrey City Hall. (File photo: Anna Burns)
Locke, Annis want review done of Surrey council’s contentious Oct. 3 land use meeting

A member of a police gang task force escorts an arrested man to a police vehicle. (File photo)
For parents, gang-prevention workshops in Surrey start tonight (Tuesday)

The new Delta Hotels by Marriott – Vancouver Delta attached to the recently-opened Cascades Casino Delta is scheduled to open at the end of November or the early part of December, depending on when construction is completed and the necessary permits needed to open are obtained. (James Smith photo)
New hotel attached to Delta casino slated to open next month

Pop-up banner image