Wisdom, hard work and the buzz about Surrey’s new street banner, by artist Tanya Bub

An owl and bee are featured on this year’s winning design

Tanya Bub’s winning banner design, as seen on the City of Surrey’s website (surrey.ca)

Street banners designed by artist Tanya Bub will be flown at select sites around Surrey this year.

Depicting an owl and bee, the banners aim to celebrate “the importance of collaboration, knowledge and collective action.”

The design is shown in a report to Surrey council detailing this year’s Public Art Street Banners program and the need for a contract with Bub.

Surrey’s annual banner program sees a unique design featured on close to 100 street poles located near significant cultural and community destinations, such as Surrey Arts Centre, City Centre Library, Newton Cultural Centre and South Surrey Recreation and Arts Centre.

“The opportunity alternates annually between an open call to all artists, or a direct invitation to a significant artist,” notes the report, authored by the general manager of Parks, Recreation and Culture.

“Fabrication and installation of the banners is coordinated as part of the City’s Town Centre Street Banner Program where banners are installed each spring at 1,015 locations across the City.”

The artist fee is $3,000 for the public art street banner design, which involved an open call and a selection panel. Bub’s art was unanimously voted tops among five dozen design proposals pitched by 47 fellow artists.

“The owl is a symbol of wisdom and understanding, representing the importance of coming together and using our intelligence to find solutions to the issues affecting Surrey residents,” the report explains.

“The bee is a symbol of hard work and cooperation, representing the importance of industry and collaboration to achieve common goals. The owl and bee are composed of petals and leaves to underscore the fact that we are one with the environment and must operate in harmony with our surroundings when addressing issues affecting our communities.”



