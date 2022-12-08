Winter Ice Palace to return to Cloverdale Arena

Skaters enjoy Cloverdale’s Winter Ice Palace in December, 2019. The Ice Palace was closed in both 2020 and 2021, but is back in 2022 and opening this year Dec. 17. The usually annual skating event is in its 23rd year. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

It’s finally back.

Cloverdale Arena will once again be converted into a “Winter Ice Palace” for two weeks at Christmastime after the ice palace was cancelled for two consecutive years.

“Holiday fun for the whole family has returned to Surrey,” reads a post on surrey.ca. “Enjoy a seasonal skate with your friends and family over the holidays as Cloverdale Arena transforms into a winter wonderland.”

Each year, the arena is decorated with festive lights, Christmas Trees, and Christmas decorations, transforming the Barn into a outdoor pond-style skating experience.

The 2022 ice palace will be the 23rd incarnation of the “annual” event, which started 25 years ago in 1997. The event was cancelled in 2020 because of COVID and in 2021 because the city was short-staffed.

New this year, skaters will be required to book their session in advance. Early registration will be available 72 hours ahead of time, but, according to surrey.ca, skaters must register at least one hour in advance of whenever they plan to skate.

Registration can be done in three ways: online through surrey.ca/parks-recreation/activities-registration; by phone, 604-501-5100; or by visiting any city rec. facility.

Parks and Rec. is also booking the ice palace for private rentals, such as Christmas and birthday parties. Call 604-501-5877, for more info.

Photo Contest

The city is holding its annual ice palace photo contest again and there are four prizes up for grabs, with draws on Dec. 21, Dec. 27, Dec. 30, and Jan. 3. Would-be winners must: 1.) snap a selfie during the Winter Ice Palace, 2.) Tag @surreybcrec on Instagram and use the hashtag #WinterIcePalace, and 3.) share for a chance to win prizes.

Admission to the ice palace is $4.75 per person (free with an annual Rec. Pass). Skate rentals are $3.25 and helmet rentals are $1.75.

The Winter Ice Palace runs from Dec. 17, 2022, to Jan. 2, 2023. The Cloverdale Arena is located at 6090 176th Street on the Cloverdale Fairgrounds.

For more info, and a full list of skating times, visit surrey.ca.



editor@cloverdalereporter.com

