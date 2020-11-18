Winter clothing drive in White Rock this Saturday

A drive-thru clothing drive to support clients of Vision Quest Recovery Society is set for Nov. 21 in the parking lot of White Rock Baptist Church. (Google Streetview image)

A drive-thru clothing collection is set for this weekend on the Semiahmoo Peninsula, with an aim to gather winter gear for clients of Vision Quest Recovery Society, including in Surrey.

Organized by Ladies on the Go – a travel club offered by South Surrey-based Village Travel and Cruises – the COVID-friendly event is to take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday (Nov. 21) at the White Rock Baptist Church, 1653 140 St.

Noting the ongoing opioid crisis – overdoses have risen sharply since the pandemic began – Ladies on the Go spokesperson Sharleen Dickson said the drive is to support the many clients who “arrive at the (Vision Quest) facility with nothing more than the clothes on their backs.”

“Bring your clothing, gloves, toques, scarves, etc – you know all those clothes that do not fit you anymore, in a plastic bag,” Dickson writes in a Nov. 16 email.

“Drive in and we will take from your car – we will be wearing our masks and gloves.”

Vision Quest operates Harte House in Surrey, Discovery House in Abbotsford and VQ, The Lake near Logan Lake.

