Wine Ninjas to host drive-by donation day at Cloverdale Community Kitchen

Lower Mainland group creates “Kindness Ninjas” in an effort to do more good in the community

Lower Mainland Wine Ninja group creator Christina Kellie (right) and (sisters and close friends) Sara McArdle, Kelsey Waite, and Jennifer Noble, are holding a drive-through fundraising event June 20. (Sarah Grochowski photo)

The Lower Mainland Wine Ninjas are branching out.

Not content with just leaving free bottles of wine on random people’s doorsteps, the group has created the “Kindness Ninjas” in an effort to do more good in the community.

Now the Kindness Ninjas are hosting a drive-through donation event at the Cloverdale Community Kitchen June 20.

Group creator Christina Kellie said she wanted to spread kindness as far as possible.

“I wanted to use my platform to do more,” Kellie explained. “Lower Mainland Wine Ninjas has 17,000 members and I wanted to engage them.”

Kellie said people can donate non-perishables food items, diapers, wipes, formula, bicycles, cash, and gift cards. She also set up an email address for e-transfer donations: kindness_ninja@outlook.com.

“A lot of people contacted me and said they couldn’t make it that day, or they were immunocompromised, or they didn’t drive. So we set up the email address for e-transfers.”

Kellie said all donations will go directly to the Community Kitchen and to the Surrey and Langley food banks.

The Kindness Ninjas are asking those bringing donations to the drive-through event to leave the items in their trunks or back seats and to remain in their vehicles.

“We want to keep it as COVID-friendly as possible,” Kellie said. “Volunteers will be masked and gloved and will take the items out of everyone’s cars.”

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Cloverdale Community Kitchen is located at 5337 180th Street.



