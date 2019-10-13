Windfall for Deltassist from Delta brewery’s fun run

Four Winds Brewing Company presented Deltassist Family and Community Services a cheque for $11,809.53, proceeds from the brewery’s 2019 Winded 5K charity run. (Photo submitted)

Nearly $12,000 was raised for Deltassist at last month’s Winded 5K charity run.

Despite the rainy weather, 245 runners took part in Four Winds Brewing Company’s third annual run the morning of Sunday, Sept. 22, raising a record $11,809.53 to support programs and services at Deltassist Family and Community Services.

Participants — and the supporters who cheered them on as the runners sloshed their way along the dyke from Centennial Beach to Beach Grove and back — were treated to a bratwurst barbecue from event sponsor Newman’s Fine Foods, live music and, of course, some hoppy libations from Four Winds.

The brewery plans to keep this annual event going “as the followership keeps growing,” according a press release.

“We see Winded as such a great opportunity to engage with our community while raising much needed funds for our friends at Deltassist,” Adam Mills from Four Winds Brewing said in a press release.

“We are extremely thankful to our community for supporting this event. What a way to get like-minded individuals together to raise money and awareness, while promoting a balanced relationship with beer.”



