Four Winds Brewing Company presented Deltassist Family and Community Services a cheque for $11,809.53, proceeds from the brewery’s 2019 Winded 5K charity run. (Photo submitted)

Windfall for Deltassist from Delta brewery’s fun run

Four Winds Brewing Company’s third annual Winded 5K raised a record $11,809.53

Nearly $12,000 was raised for Deltassist at last month’s Winded 5K charity run.

Despite the rainy weather, 245 runners took part in Four Winds Brewing Company’s third annual run the morning of Sunday, Sept. 22, raising a record $11,809.53 to support programs and services at Deltassist Family and Community Services.

Participants — and the supporters who cheered them on as the runners sloshed their way along the dyke from Centennial Beach to Beach Grove and back — were treated to a bratwurst barbecue from event sponsor Newman’s Fine Foods, live music and, of course, some hoppy libations from Four Winds.

The brewery plans to keep this annual event going “as the followership keeps growing,” according a press release.

“We see Winded as such a great opportunity to engage with our community while raising much needed funds for our friends at Deltassist,” Adam Mills from Four Winds Brewing said in a press release.

“We are extremely thankful to our community for supporting this event. What a way to get like-minded individuals together to raise money and awareness, while promoting a balanced relationship with beer.”


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Reach Society granted $20K to help lessen counselling waits

Just Posted

UPDATE: Man arrested in fatal stabbing near Clayton Heights gas station

Victim pronounced deceased at the scene; RCMP cordon off area

‘Now-Leader’ reporter among award winners who ‘support the homeless and at risk’ in Surrey

Event timed with Homelessness Action Week

Reach Society granted $20K to help lessen counselling waits

The funds were granted from the First West Foundation’s Envision Financial Community Endowment

Semiahmoo Peninsula outing was for the birds

Dozens of bird species logged during field trip to South Surrey and White Rock waterfront

Candidate ‘mixer’ draws 100-plus to South Surrey’s Semiahmoo House

Accessibility, affordability and housing top of mind for self-advocates

VIDEO: Langley woman’s security camera records its own theft

Langley family discovers early morning grab was recorded

Canadian Snowbirds plane crashes before air show in Atlanta

Pilot lands safely after ejecting from jet

Share crash data, private insurers tell David Eby, ICBC

B.C. monopoly makes drivers retrieve their own records

B.C. VIEWS: Wolf kill, not backcountry bans, saving caribou

B.C.’s largest herds turn the corner from extinction

Vancouver Giants wrap up prairie road swing with a 4-2 win over Regina

Milos Roman paced the Langley-based Giants with two goals, goaltender David Tendeck made 34 saves

Pearson nets shootout winner as Canucks clip Flyers 3-2

Vancouver picks up second straight home win

Woman seriously injured after being struck by vehicle, dragged several blocks in Vancouver

Police believe alcohol was a factor

Map on Elections Canada website sends Nanaimo-Ladysmith voters to landfill

Address for polling station correct, but Google Map address differs

BC Children’s Hospital launches 2 new virtual care sites bringing total to 19 across province

Provincial initiative allows pediatric patients to see health specialists through video

Most Read