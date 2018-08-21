White Spot records B.C. Pirate Pak record day

Popular B.C.-Alberta event raises more than $116,000 to send kids and adults to Zajac Ranch

Avast mateys.

White Spot guests across B.C. and Alberta raised a record $116,090 for White Spot’s ninth consecutive Pirate Pak Day fundraiser Aug. 15.

For one special day each year both the young, and young-at-heart can purchase the iconic boat from Canada’s longest-running restaurant chain. Bounty raised this year will help send over 75 children and young adults to Zajac Ranch in Mission.

RELATED: White Spot celebrates ninth annual Pirate Pak Day

White Spot donated $2 from each Kids and Adult Pirate Pak sold to Zajac Ranch, a B.C. charity that gives campers with life-threatening illnesses and chronic disabilities an unforgettable experience. Since the program’s inception, White Spot has raised a total of $780,776, providing hundreds of young mateys with a summer camp experience.

“Year after year, our staff and guests continue to amaze us,” said White Spot president Warren Erhart. “Our staff definitely embrace the spirit of the day, dressing in their best pirate regalia for a good cause. On behalf of everyone at White Spot, I would like to extend my most sincere thanks to all of our guests who came out to show their support.”

“White Spot continues to demonstrate its long-term commitment to improving the lives of children and young adults with special needs by supporting Zajac Ranch,” said Mel Zajac, founder of Zajac Ranch for Children. “We are so thankful to be partnered with White Spot for Pirate Pak Day; it’s the perfect way to celebrate childhood while supporting a worthy cause. On behalf of the entire Zajac Ranch team, I’d like to send a big, heart-felt thank-you to all the folks who stopped in at White Spot to enjoy this year’s Pirate Pak Day.”

RELATED: Pirate Paks help send kids to camp

White Spot will be sending kids to Zajac Ranch for “White Spot Week” from August 20 to 24, where campers can participate in a variety of activities such as horseback riding, kayaking, water sports and arts and crafts.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Local libraries offer interactive digital novel

Just Posted

VIDEO: Mercedes catches fire after crashing in Surrey garage

It happened in the 12700-block of 67A Avenue around 6:30 p.m.

Whalley wins another nail-biter, stays alive in Little League World Series

Surrey-based team scored a 6-4 win over Mexico in Williamsport on Monday

New parking study planned for Cloverdale town centre

The study will be completed in the coming months and incorporated into the town centre plan

Vehicle crashes into Surrey paint store

Three months ago, a vehicle slammed into businesses in the same strip mall

Police ID Surrey man killed in fight at McDonald’s

Investigators ask anyone who knew Lakhwinder Singh Bal to speak with police, to help determine timeline ahead of ‘homicide’

VIDEO: Lower Mainland air quality to hit ‘extreme risk’

Smoke is pouring in from the interior B.C. and wildfires down in the U.S.

White Spot records B.C. Pirate Pak record day

Popular B.C.-Alberta event raises more than $116,000 to send kids and adults to Zajac Ranch

Kids, seniors at risk as smoke from distant fires hangs over parts of B.C.

B.C. Centre for Disease Control says children’s lungs don’t fully develop until about age 10

B.C. mother charged in 7-year-old daughter’s death appears in court

The 36-year-old mother, of Langley’s Aaliyah Rosa, has been charged with second-degree murder

VIDEO: Teen soccer phenomenon Alphonso Davies to visit B.C. kids camp

The 17-year-old Vancouver Whitecap player is one of the youngest players in MLS history

Local libraries offer interactive digital novel

Inanimate Alice uses virtual reality systems

New plan to lift more than two million people past the poverty line

Anti-poverty strategy will aim for 50 per cent cut in low-income rates: source

Liberals scrap lottery system for reuniting immigrants with their parents

Lottery for parent sponsorship to be replaced, more applications to be accepted

More bus trips coming to Metro Vancouver this fall

TransLink touts improvements when fall service changes take effect Sept. 34

Most Read