White Rock’s youngest residents asked to choose park’s play equipment

The City of White Rock is planning to refresh playground equipment at Emerson Park. (whiterockcity.ca photo)

The City of White Rock is calling on its youngest residents to weigh in on playground equipment for Emerson Park.

In a release issued Friday, city officials say the site’s existing gear “needs some freshening so a new generation of young people can enjoy it.”

Emerson Park is located in southeast White Rock, on Columbia Avenue at Lee Street. The replacement of its playground equipment is planned for 2021, and was approved as part of the city’s capital budget for 2020, the release states.

While residents of all ages are invited to provide feedback at talkwhiterock.ca/emersonpark, the city particularly wants to hear from kids.

“ Who better to choose playground equipment for one of our neighbourhood parks than the young people who will use it?” Mayor Darryl Walker says in the release.

“Moms, dads and other caregivers, please visit Talk White Rock to complete a survey with images of what we could include in our playground refresh. We can’t wait to see all the great ideas!”

The survey opened today (April 23) and those interested can add their opinions through to Friday, May 21. Photo options are included.

tholmes@peacearchnews.com

City of White Rock