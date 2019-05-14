West Beach Parkade is now open to the public. (File photo)

White Rock’s West Beach Parkade now open

New facility includes more than 180 parking stalls

The City of White Rock announced on its website Tuesday that the West Beach Parkade, located at the corner of Victoria Avenue and Vidal Street, is open to the public.

The four-level parkade, which cost the city about $12.5 million, includes more than 180 parking spaces, seven electric vehicle parking spaces, and will be open from 8 a.m. to midnight.

“During the final phases of construction, there were concerns regarding the brightness of lighting from the parkade. The city has heard your concerns, and the brightness of the lights has been reduced. The lights on level 4 will automatically turn off at midnight, and the lights on levels 1 to 3 will turn off at 12:30 a.m. The lights in the stairwells will remain on for safety and security purposes,” the city’s announcement states.

The parkade project was approved by last council in November, 2017. The cost of the project – which was projected in July of that year to be $9.25 million – increased due to a change in the construction market, the city told Peace Arch News at the time.

RELATED: No arts, sports for White Rock parkade

RELATED: White Rock parkade to be four storeys, $12.5 million

RELATED: Waterfront parkade draws criticism from White Rock residents

During deliberations on the controversial parkade project, city staff had suggested that in winter months – or when the facility was not being fully used – potential uses of unused floors could be for activities such as “archery, ball hockey, table tennis, in-line skating, skateboarding, scooter riding and cycling.”

However, during a public hearing July 9 on a zoning bylaw amendment – to define accepted public land uses for temporary events – city planning and developments services manager Carl Johannsen acknowledged that such activities are not part of plans for the parkade.

 

Previous story
HISTORY: Cloverdale created an emergency hospital during the Second World War

Just Posted

‘Game of Artifacts’: Museum of Surrey puts collection to the test in social media duel

Winner of ‘Game of Artifacts’ contest to be announced May 18 at Museum of Surrey

Green Timbers forest advocates raise concerns about proposed Surrey-Langley SkyTrain route

TransLink says it plans a ‘comprehensive’ environmental screening project review

Net gain of one ice sheet in Surrey means realignment, ‘new opportunities’ and growth: report

New three-sheet arena built in North Surrey will create additional 75.25 hours of ice per week

One pull at a time, Surrey’s Marlon Hicks muscled his way to a career as armwrestling champion

The Cedar Hills-area resident hits on a business idea to teach armwrestling to others

Surrey Fire Service sees ‘dramatic’ decrease in overdose calls with 911 dispatch system

Colour-coded Clinical Response Model implemented in May of 2018

B.C. holding public inquiry to track rise of money laundering

Judge to head probe into criminal activity in real estate, drugs

Bucks stop Raptors 108-100 in series opener

Milwaukee takes 1-0 leads in NBA’s Eastern Conference final

Over 100 people fall ill in norovirus outbreak at two Richmond hotels

VCH said they have not determined the cause of the outbreak

MPs condemn B.C. RCMP interrogation of Indigenous girl who reported sex assault

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale calls the interrogation techniques shown in the video ‘abhorrent’

Burmese python too big for B.C. put on one-way flight to Toronto

Snake will be going to his forever home at a reptile zoo just north of the city

Looking forward to money laundering probe, Rich Coleman says

B.C. Liberal MLA has faced accusations he didn’t do enough

Two pillows, ‘Magic Wand’ vibrator at centre of B.C. civil dispute between exes

Whether the items were gifted under Canadian law or not main argument in Civil Resolution Tribunal case

Carfentanil, an opioid more toxic than fentanyl, linked to more deaths in B.C.: Coroner

There were 64 deaths linked to carfentanil in the first quarter of 2019, compared to 35 in all of 2018

Richmond woman dies with husband and brother in Alaska float plane crash

The float planes collided Monday near the southeast Alaska town of Ketchikan.

Most Read