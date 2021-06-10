White Rock’s virtual Canada Day celebration up for two awards

Canada Day by the Bay nominated for best virtual event, best public event by ILEA Vancouver

Typically, White Rock’s Canada Day celebrations draw thousands of people to the beach, but due to COVID-19, last year’s event was moved online. This week, the event earned two award nominations from the Vancouver chapter of the International Live Events Assocation. (Adrian Bakker file photo) (Aaron Hinks photo)

The City of White Rock has been nominated for a pair of awards for last summer’s virtual Canada Day by the Bay celebrations.

In a news release Wednesday afternoon, the Vancouver chapter of the International Live Events Association announced nominees for its upcoming awards gala – a virtual event planned for Thursday, June 24 – and White Rock earned nominations in two categories.

The city’s Canada Day by the Bay celebration – a two-hour live-streamed event – is one of three nominees in the ‘Best Virtual Event’ category, as well as one of four in contention for the ‘Best Public Event’ award. In the latter, MRG Events is nominated for the Surrey Tree Lighting Festival.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Canada Day by the Bay organizers pivoted from hosting traditional in-person celebrations last July – which typically draw thousands to the White Rock waterfront for entertainment and fireworks – and moved the event online.

The 2020 event was hosted by Michele Partridge, and headlined by a performance from country band Washboard Union, who played live from White Rock’s Blue Frog Studios. Vancouver-based jazz-funk group Ludic also performed, as did comedian John Cullen.

The event – which was hosted on the city’s Facebook page as well as YouTube – also included trivia, prizes and an online marketplace.

This year’s Canada Day celebrations will also be held virtually, the city recently announced.



editorial@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Canada DayCity of White RockCoronavirus