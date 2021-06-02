White Rock’s Holy Trinity Anglican Church celebrates 100 years

Dedication of the current church on April 21, 1954. (Contributed photo) Bishop of New Westminster John Stephens held service in Holy Trinity on Sunday. (Contributed photo) Bishop of New Westminster John Stephens meets church goers at Holy Trinity on Sunday. (Contributed photo)

After enduring two world wars and now facing its second global pandemic, White Rock’s Holy Trinity Anglican Church will celebrate 100 years in the city on Sunday.

With the assistance of online streaming – something that was not available during the 1918 Spanish flu –Bishop of New Westminster John Stephens held a service in the church May 30 to mark the 100-year anniversary of the church’s official establishment.

The first Anglican service in White Rock was held in 1913, according to the church. By 1915, regular services were being held in the community’s schoolhouse on Buena Vista Avenue. At the time, White Rock had a population of about 500 people.

Churchgoers sought to build a church of their own, but plans were put on hold due to the First World War. Construction of the church started after the war, with the project completed in 1921.

SEE ALSO: Church looks to ‘bright future’ at 90

“A little wooden church was built by volunteers on a lot purchased on Victoria Avenue. The first service in the new church was held on March 21, 1921 and at the dedication on May 1 by Archbishop de Pencier, the church was named ‘Holy Trinity,’” archivist Robin Inglis wrote in a document detailing the history of the church.

That 80-seat house of worship served the community well until the end of the Second World War, when fundraising began for the current structure, at Foster and Roper. That was built by recycling cement blocks salvaged from a demolished building on the Peace Portal Golf Club grounds. Among memorabilia still at the church is a typewritten list of the congregation at that time.

According to Inglis’ research, the cornerstone for the current church was laid by Rt. Rev. Godfrey P. Gower on Nov. 22, 1952 and the first service was held April 4, 1954.

“As with other churches in White Rock, volunteers were the mainstay of Holy Trinity from the beginning, with church women holding bake sales and other events to raise needed funds,” Inglish wrote.

“The 1950s and 60s were a time of vibrant congregations and flourishing Sunday Schools.”

Recently, the church appointed Father Wesley Hills as its priest-in-charge. Hills fills the position after Rev. PJ O’Maoil Mheana had to abruptly leave in early March, returning to Europe, for medical reasons.

Father Wesley and his wife Terri reside in Bellingham, where he awaits his Canadian work permit before taking up his position at the church.



aaron.hinks@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

ReligionWhite Rock