White Rock’s Generations Playground closed for upgrades

Park will be closed, starting June 3, for the next three weeks

Generations Playground, which opened last year in the City of White Rock near Ruth Johnson Park (14600 North Bluff Rd.), will be closed for the next three weeks.

The city issued a news release Friday saying that starting June 3, the playground will be closed while the city installs rubberized flooring “to make the playground more user-friendly.”

Signage and fencing will be posted during the work.

“For questions, please contact the Engineering and Municipal Operations Department at operations@whiterockcity.ca or phone 604-541-2181,” the release states.