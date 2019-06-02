White Rock’s Generations Playground closed for upgrades

Park will be closed, starting June 3, for the next three weeks

Generations Playground, which opened last year in the City of White Rock near Ruth Johnson Park (14600 North Bluff Rd.), will be closed for the next three weeks.

The city issued a news release Friday saying that starting June 3, the playground will be closed while the city installs rubberized flooring “to make the playground more user-friendly.”

Signage and fencing will be posted during the work.

RELATED: White Rock cuts ribbon to all-abilities park

“For questions, please contact the Engineering and Municipal Operations Department at operations@whiterockcity.ca or phone 604-541-2181,” the release states.

Previous story
‘Highly motivated’ Peninsula woman chosen for milestone bursary

Just Posted

Longtime owner sells South Surrey’s Campbell River Store

After being a family business for nearly 40 years, owner Pete Schrauwen reflects on store’s history

Fatal overdose in Surrey recovery home has ‘got the attention’ of minister

‘I’ve got to believe a review (of Zachary Plett’s death) was done,’ says Min. Shane Simpson

Cloverdale’s 5 most-read stories of the week, May 24 to 31

Third person is charged in death of Surrey teen, seniors face relocation and more

OUR VIEW: Time to stamp out Surrey flop houses

Authorities need to strike cold fear into the hearts of bad-actor rehabs that fail people they purport to help

Guest Column: My murdered husband’s voice must be heard on Surrey policing transition

Taxpayers deserve information and answers, Darlene Bennett argues

VIDEO: Cruise ship slams into tourist boat, dock in Venice

The cruise ship blared its horn as it plows into the much smaller river boat and the dock

Burnaby mayor wants more action on pipeline after meeting with Trudeau

The National Energy Board endorsed the pipeline expansion earlier this year

Apricot Power brand apricot seeds recalled over fears of cyanide poisoning

Symptoms include headache, confusion, difficulty breathing, abdominal pain, vomiting, seizures and coma

Emotional ceremony to mark release of inquiry report on Indigenous women, girls

Similar issues were raised during the course of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s work

B.C. VIEWS: NDP’s construction rebuild showing some big cracks

Highway cost overruns have just begun under U.S. union deal

Weekend gas prices drop under $1.60 a litre in Metro Vancouver

Record highs hit over $1.70 earlier this spring

Huawei pushes ahead with rural internet strategy in Canada despite controversy

It’s affecting life-saving information in wildfire-ravaged B.C.

‘Opioid epidemic:’ Pharmacists call for stricter access to low-dose codeine

Codeine is an opiate used as a painkiller and to treat coughs but can be misused

Missing, murdered women inquiry urges review of justice system policies

The report is being released on Monday, but several media outlets have received leaked copies

Most Read