White Rock’s First United Church demolished

The walls of White Rock’s First United Church started to come down Thursday morning.
The church is being demolished to make way for a residential care facility that incorporates a ground-level Peninsula United Church.
The four-storey structure is to include 82 assisted living units.
Last month, a time capsule was discovered in a wall of the church.
RELATED: White Rock council divided over United Church plan
RELATED: Members’ names, church history found in White Rock time capsule
The brass cylinder, opened at an evening event held on the grounds of White Rock City Hall, contained a list naming all those who were involved in First United at the time it was built, Jean Kromm said last month, a member of the church redevelopment committee.
Prayers and “other quick sentiments” including a history of the church were also found inside.
“The church goes back, I think in White Rock, to 1910, and the minister had a horse,” Kromm said.