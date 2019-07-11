White Rock’s First United Church demolished

Structure has been standing for more than 62 years

The walls of White Rock’s First United Church started to come down Thursday morning.

The church is being demolished to make way for a residential care facility that incorporates a ground-level Peninsula United Church.

The four-storey structure is to include 82 assisted living units.

Last month, a time capsule was discovered in a wall of the church.

The brass cylinder, opened at an evening event held on the grounds of White Rock City Hall, contained a list naming all those who were involved in First United at the time it was built, Jean Kromm said last month, a member of the church redevelopment committee.

Prayers and “other quick sentiments” including a history of the church were also found inside.

“The church goes back, I think in White Rock, to 1910, and the minister had a horse,” Kromm said.

