White Rock’s Feasts for Friends gives $3,000 to food bank

A group of close-knit White Rock neighbours, who announced at the beginning of the year that they would turn a regular dinner party into a fundraising event, were able to hand over more than $3,000 to the Sources South Surrey/White Rock Food Bank last week.

Sandy Byer, who lives in the Victoria Terrace condominium building, said friends and family members of the strata hosted a “roving dinner party,” where each course was held at a different neighbours apartment.

Participants were asked to bring food and make a $20 donation to the food bank as an entry fee.

The strata management company kicked in approximately $900, and with some “creative banking,” the group was able to raise $3,115.

To bolster the funds, the group topped off proceeds with what they would have received from a tax break.

“Why should we get the tax back? Why shouldn’t the food bank?” Byer told Peace Arch News Sunday, adding that they plan to make it an annual event.

Byer, who created a website to share details and photos of their event (www.feastsforfriends.org), said she’s hopeful the idea will gain momentum.

“I’m really trying to get more people to try and do these kinds of events,” Byer said. “It’s a no brainer, you have a party, you charge money and you give it to the food bank.”

“I would like it to become a worldwide event.”

Byer’s husband, Phil, also hosted a similar charitable event amongst friends and neighbours of Victoria Terrace.

Phil hosted several improv classes for friends and neighbours, and eventually held an improv show in their apartment Jan. 25.

“In this case, I said let me teach some friends here in our building improv comedy with the idea that they would put on a show and invite other friends and we would ask for a minimum donation,” Phil said, adding that they were able to donate $1,000 to the Peace Arch Hospice.