White Rock’s Coldest Night of the Year raised more than $102,000. (Facebook photo)

White Rock’s Coldest Night raises $102K

390 walkers participated in seventh-annual event

Sources’ Coldest Night of the Year event raised more than $102,000 to help those who are “homeless, hungry and hurting.”

Held Saturday (Feb. 22), the seventh-annual fundraiser began at Memorial Park in White Rock at 3 p.m.

According to information on Sources Community Resource Centres’ Facebook page, 390 walkers participated.

Other Coldest Night events were held in Whalley (raising more than $22,000) and Cloverdale.

READ MORE: Whalley ‘Coldest Night’ walk for Surrey’s homeless raises $22K – so far

According to the Coldest Night of the Year website, there were walks in 144 locations across the country, made up of 3,569 teams.

The total fundraising goal is $6 million, and as of Sunday morning it was at $5,780,136.

HomelessWhite Rock

Most Read