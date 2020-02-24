White Rock’s Coldest Night raises $102K

Sources’ Coldest Night of the Year event raised more than $102,000 to help those who are “homeless, hungry and hurting.”
Held Saturday (Feb. 22), the seventh-annual fundraiser began at Memorial Park in White Rock at 3 p.m.
According to information on Sources Community Resource Centres’ Facebook page, 390 walkers participated.
Other Coldest Night events were held in Whalley (raising more than $22,000) and Cloverdale.
According to the Coldest Night of the Year website, there were walks in 144 locations across the country, made up of 3,569 teams.
The total fundraising goal is $6 million, and as of Sunday morning it was at $5,780,136.