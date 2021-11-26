White Rock’s Christmas on the Peninsula event set for Saturday

A parade is one of the highlights of the Christmas on the Peninsula event, which is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 27 in uptown White Rock. (File photo)

The City of White Rock will officially get into the holiday spirit this weekend, when its Christmas on the Peninsula event kicks off.

The annual celebration is to be held in uptown White Rock – just outside the White Rock Community Centre in Miramar Plaza – with a Christmas parade planned for 4 p.m., followed by a tree-lighting ceremony at 4:30 p.m.

The parade will travel down Foster Street by the Foster Martin building, turn left onto Russell Avenue, right onto Johnston Road, right on Thrift Avenue and then right into Russell Mews.

Road closures for the parade are to begin at 3:30 p.m.

Carolers will also be part of the festivities, singing Christmas favourites while dressed in old-fashioned costumes.

