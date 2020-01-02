White Rock’s anchovy-free polar bear plunge marked as a success

Zapped by the cold, Colby Walker runs from the water at the White Rock Polar Plunge. (Christy Fox photo)
Participants up for the task could swim to an iceberg to ring a bell. (Dawn Evans-Murphy photo)
New to this year, organizers gave prizes out for the best costumes. (Dawn Evans-Murphy photo)
‘Batman’ emerges from the water. (Christy Fox photo)
Hundreds of people gathered on the pier to watch swimmers take the plunge. (Christy Fox photo)

Although there was a concern with the “anchovy invasion” on White Rock’s beach, the 50th anniversary Polar Bear Plunge is being celebrated as a success.

Event co-organizer Lindagene Coyle told Peace Arch News Thursday it was hard to count the number of spectators or participants, but the number was well into the hundreds.

“After cancelling last year and then having the anchovy invasion along with the seals and the sea lions. You know, we were really quite fearful, but we said there’s no way we’re going to cancel two years in a row. And look what we got in return,” Coyle said.

The event was cancelled last year due to debris scattered along the beach after a Dec. 20, 2018, which also destroyed the city’s pier.

RELATED: ‘Millions’ of shimmery fish in White Rock waters captivate

This year, there was a concern after thousands of dead anchovy washed up near the pier. It was reported that the large number of anchovies in one area depleted the oxygen, causing many of the fish to suffocate.

The concern prompted Coyle to visit the beach multiple times in the days leading up to the event.

“The beach was absolutely pristine,” Coyle said of the Jan. 1 event. “I’m going like, what’s all the hullabaloo about it? We do the polar bear swim around the white rock, most of the fish and that issue was really west of the pier… But where we were, it was, I’ll say, the cleanest I’ve ever seen the beach.”

Prizes were awarded for best costumes, Coyle said, adding that Mayor Darryl Walker was among the participants to take the plunge.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
White Rock interfaith lunch set for Jan. 4
Next story
VIDEO: Cloverdale Christmas Hamper program wraps up another year of Christmas giving

Just Posted

Dead body found near Surrey motel

Police say it doesn’t appear to be suspicious. The age and gender has not been released.

Using Barbie’s face, Surrey painter satirizes ‘influencers’ in latest show

Alex Sandvoss wants to shine a light on how the ‘fast fashion’ industry is destroying our planet

Newton family welcomes Surrey’s first baby of 2020

Solah was born shortly after midnight on Jan. 1 at Surrey Memorial Hospital

White Rock’s anchovy-free polar bear plunge marked as a success

Organizer says beach was ‘pristine’

Bus stolen in Surrey overnight after driver took a bathroom break

A 28-year-old man is facing auto theft charges

B.C. assessed home values to dip 2.5% in 2020

‘Changes in property assessments really depend on where you live,’ BC Assessment’s Tina Ireland says

Donald Trump’s trade wars hit B.C.’s struggling forest industry

World Trade Organization can’t rule on softwood lumber tariffs

UPDATED: Man faces sexual assault charges in Hawaii after off-duty Victoria police officers stop assault

Victoria Police Chief Del Manak ‘very proud’ of officers

‘Igloo’ for sale in the Okanagan – but some assembling required

Some assembly is required, ad reads

Suspected drunk driver crashes into Kamloops Operation Red Nose vehicles

No serious injuries were reported after a speeding pickup truck crashed into the two vehicles on Highway 1

Some in Williams Lake get Jan. 2 off for city’s Wrestling Day

The uniqe public municipal holiday dates back eight decades

Top CEOs earned average worker’s annual salary by mid-morning today

Canada’s highest paid 100 CEOs made on average $11.8 million in 2018, report says

First vaping-related illness reported in Alberta

It’s the 15th case in the country to be reported to federal officials

B.C. dentist who lost licence has disappeared, still owes $100,000 in fines

The College of Dental Surgeons of B.C. said it was unable to locate Dr. Bin Xu

Most Read