Graphic designer Amy Wu says Leo King’s poster inspired her to create these rainbow messages. (instagram.com/amywu.ca)

White Rock youngster’s message of hope inspires

Graphic designer leaves note thanking Leo King for rainbow of positivity

A White Rock youngster’s colourful message of hope has inspired a local graphic designer to create a series of posters echoing the sentiment.

Leo King, 6, added a rainbow and the words ‘Everything is going to be OK! Positive thoughts’ to the bottom of a cardboard box about three weeks ago, and affixed the message to the black gate at the front of his family’s home, located near Centennial Park.

Wednesday (April 8), after noticing many people pausing, they investigated and found a note:

“Hi! I live not far & was on a walk when I saw your lovely drawing! I’m a graphic designer & decided to recreate your drawing digitally. I’d love to show you. You inspired me to create a whole series of posters! Thank you!!”

It was signed instagram.com/amywu.ca, followed by a heart and the words ‘Spread kindness.’

Leo’s mom, Holly King, told Peace Arch News the message was a sweet surprise.

“She’s very talented,” King said of Wu. “Also, I connected with the artist and she was so kind and wants to give my son a poster for his bedroom of her digital rendition.”

In posting her creations to Instagram, Wu writes ‘Everything is going to be okay! A child’s drawing told me so. The best inspo I’ve come across thus far…”

READ MORE: Chalk it up to positivity

Wu created six posters from Leo’s design, each with a rainbow theme and a positive message, including ‘You never know who needs the kindness you have to offer,’ ‘Less physical more social,’ ‘Together’ and ‘Send smiles.’


Coronavirus

Leo King, 6, with a message of hope that has inspired a local graphic designer to create a series of posters. (Contributed photo)

