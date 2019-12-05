A pedestrian overpass, connecting Johnston Road and the city’s beach, was one of the potential projects shared in the draft report. (City of White Rock graphic)

White Rock waterfront strategy ‘pop-up’ session to be held tomorrow

Event to take place at museum from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The City of White Rock is hosting a “Pop-Up Info Session” regarding the draft Waterfront Enhancement Strategy framework Friday morning.

To be held in the White Rock Museum and Archives from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., residents will get a first-hand look at some of the projects up for consideration on the city’s waterfront.

Projects or programs of note include reconsidering Marine Drive as a “pedestrian first zone”; moving towards a rail-free waterfront; “fit-bit” workout stations; a business “Façade Facelift” program; a business “Vacancy No More” campaign; developing “family pods”; incorporating First Nation story-telling and arts and developing internet hotspots on the promenade.

A sketch provided by the city shows potential upgrades to the pier, including two viewing platforms in the mid-section and a viewing panorama platform at the end.

The Waterfront Enhancement Strategy framework and action plan draft was distributed to council in October.

The 69-page document, which can be found on the city’s website, notes that the purpose of the framework is intended to guide decisions by the city and the community for the next 10 to 20 years.

The Waterfront Enhancement document can be found here.

Previous story
Chilliwack mom gives back to neonatal unit with Christmas stocking drive

Just Posted

White Rock waterfront strategy ‘pop-up’ session to be held tomorrow

Event to take place at museum from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Oppal says Surrey mayor wrong about policing transition timeline

Chairman of committee overseeing Surrey’s transition from RCMP to city police says work won’t be done by Dec. 11

Farnworth says Surrey RCMP boss’s statement on budget should be taken ‘seriously’

Assistant Commissioner Dwayne McDonald warned Surrey’s budget will have “detrimental effect” on policing

New date set for suspects in South Surrey Hells Angel murder

Court heard that both sides are prepared to set preliminary hearing date

Struggles of South Asian gays and lesbians documented in new film

‘Taboo topic’ explored in Sher Vancouver-backed ‘Emergence’ doc movie, due out next year

VIDEO: Federal Liberals’ throne speech welcomes opposition’s ideas

Trudeau will need NDP or Bloc support to pass legislation and survive confidence votes

VIDEO: John Lennon’s iconic Rolls Royce rolls into Vancouver Island college for checkup

Royal BC Museum, Camosun College and Carriageworks Restorations come together to care for car

VIDEO: Rockslide closes part of Highway 93 in Fairmont Hot Springs

Geotechnical team called in to do an assessment after rocks fell from hoodoos

Chilliwack mom gives back to neonatal unit with Christmas stocking drive

Ashley Durance is paying it forward to other families and their babies following daughter’s NICU stay

Petition calls for appeal of ex-Burns Lake mayor’s sentence for sex assault

Prosecution service says Luke Strimbold’s case is under review

Northwest B.C. wildlife shelter rescues particularly tiny bear cub

Shelter co-founder says the cub weighs less than a third of what it should at this time of year

BC firefighters to help battle Australian bushfires

Canada sent 22 people, including 7 from B.C.

B.C. NDP touts the end of MSP premiums

Horgan, James held news conference to reiterate that people will get their last bill this month

Illicit drug deaths down, but B.C. coroner says thousands still overdose

Chief coroner Life Lapointe says province’s drug supply remains unpredictable

Most Read