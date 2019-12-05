White Rock waterfront strategy ‘pop-up’ session to be held tomorrow

Event to take place at museum from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A pedestrian overpass, connecting Johnston Road and the city’s beach, was one of the potential projects shared in the draft report. (City of White Rock graphic)

The City of White Rock is hosting a “Pop-Up Info Session” regarding the draft Waterfront Enhancement Strategy framework Friday morning.

To be held in the White Rock Museum and Archives from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., residents will get a first-hand look at some of the projects up for consideration on the city’s waterfront.

Projects or programs of note include reconsidering Marine Drive as a “pedestrian first zone”; moving towards a rail-free waterfront; “fit-bit” workout stations; a business “Façade Facelift” program; a business “Vacancy No More” campaign; developing “family pods”; incorporating First Nation story-telling and arts and developing internet hotspots on the promenade.

A sketch provided by the city shows potential upgrades to the pier, including two viewing platforms in the mid-section and a viewing panorama platform at the end.

The Waterfront Enhancement Strategy framework and action plan draft was distributed to council in October.

The 69-page document, which can be found on the city’s website, notes that the purpose of the framework is intended to guide decisions by the city and the community for the next 10 to 20 years.

The Waterfront Enhancement document can be found here.