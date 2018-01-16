Addictive Comedy’s September show in White Rock featured performances by Trevor Street, Roger Street, Rachel Viruete, Ellen Bradley-cheung, Karina Cebuliak and Lizzie Allan. Seven performers are lined up for shows next month at the Kent Street Activity Centre. Contributed photo

White Rock to receive another dose of Addictive Comedy

Two shows to benefit Avalon Recovery Society

A White Rock-based comedy troupe that uses laughter to shine a light on addiction and recovery will be at the city’s Kent Street Activity Centre (1475 Kent St.) for two shows next month.

Addictive Comedy is set to perform at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 3 and 10, with proceeds from the evening to benefit White Rock’s Avalon Recovery Society, which facilitates 12-step programs dealing with addictions.

According to a news release, a sold-out performance staged at White Rock Elementary in September raised more than $6,500 for The Launching Pad, a men’s residential treatment centre in South Surrey.

Addictive Comedy, founded in the U.K. in 2012, raises money and awareness about abstinence-based recovery, the release states.

Seven comedians are lined up for next month’s shows. Tickets, $20, are available through www.eventbrite.ca

Previous story
Simulated whale rescue on White Rock beach

Just Posted

SURREY EVENTS GUIDE for Jan. 17 and beyond

Plays, concerts, fundraisers and more in our weekly guide for Surrey and area

Woman charged in Abbotsford mall stabbing served time for 2001 killing

Victim in Edmonton killing was stabbed eight times with kitchen knife

Surrey city staff investigating why manhole cover was dislodged

Driver lost control after RCMP pickup hit manhole, snapping telephone pole and hitting store

New CEO for Surrey’s Innovation Boulevard

Louise Turner began as CEO on Jan. 2

Harmonious pairing for Surrey concert date this month

Surrey-raised Desirée Dawson opens for Ontario-based Good Lovelies at Surrey Arts Centre on Jan. 27

VIDEO: Orcas put on a show near Hornby Island

Louis Jobodin shares photos and video of his experience

Vernon to host largest Special Olympics B.C. Winter Games in 2019

Games to be held Feb. 21-23, with more than 800 athletes expected to take part

Sentencing hearing begins for ex-BC Liberals employee in ‘quick wins’ scandal

Former communications director Brian Bonney pleaded guilty last October

Council tells TransLink commission to make sure road pricing is fair

Maple Ridge tells road pricing commission to make sure system is fair

Sunwing vacation passengers left at Abbotsford airport

YXX staffers receive praise for help to passengers; airline criticized

B.C. volunteers plan to step up in Haiti despite Trump’s alleged remarks

Support for Haitian orphans continues

Ice dancers Virtue and Moir to carry flag for Canada at 2018 Olympics

The pair earned a gold medal at the 2010 Vancouver Olympic Games

5 to start your day

‘Young, innocent’ teen dies in Vancouver shootout, 152 Street overpass repairs start and more

Diplomacy on agenda at North Korea summit in Vancouver

Foreign ministers from 20 countries are meeting Tuesday to discuss security and stability on the Korean Peninsula.

Most Read