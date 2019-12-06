Crews began affixing plaques bearing donors’ names to the pier’s new planks in October. The pier was damaged after a windstorm last December. (File photos)

White Rock to celebrate pier-plank purchasers

Dec. 8 event planned to thank supporters

City of White Rock and Friends of the Pier officials are planning a public event this weekend to thank all those who’ve pitched in so far to a fundraising effort that offered donors the chance to buy a commemorative plank on the rebuilt structure.

According to a news release, Mayor Darryl Walker and members of the Friends committee are to present the individuals, families and organizations with commemorative certificates between 1-2 p.m. on Sunday afternoon (Dec. 8).

The Friends of the Pier have been selling planks online for $1,000 since early May, with proceeds going towards rebuilding the entire pier, which was damaged in a violent windstorm last December.

READ MORE: VIDEO: White Rock pier destroyed by storm, stranded man rescued

The initiative is part of the volunteer committee’s goal to raise $2 million towards the repairs.

As of this week, 272 of 1,300 available planks have been purchased or pledged, and more than $400,000 of the $2 million has been raised.

The pier reopened to the public in late August.

“Now that the centre of the pier has been rebuilt and brought up to modern standards, we can show people what their plank and plaque look like,” Friends of the Pier chair Bob Bezubiak said in the release.

“We have more planks to sell, and it will be an ongoing fundraiser until every plank is sold and carries a donor’s commemorative plaque. This has been an incredible community effort and we’re not finished yet because the rest of the pier still needs to be rebuilt and brought up to today’s standards.”

The cost of that work has been estimated at $16.2 million.

READ MORE: $3 million contract awarded for White Rock Pier repair

“The support we’ve received across the community and region has been terrific and the leadership of Mayor Walker and council has been incredibly encouraging,” Bezubiak added. “When the pier is completely rebuilt we can all tell our grandkids we had a hand in its completion.”

Walker said in the release that he is looking forward to meeting and thanking those who have purchased a plank so far.

“When our beloved pier was torn in half, it broke the hearts of people in White Rock,” he said.

“We’ve mended the pier, with the help of the provincial government and the dedicated efforts of City staff, but there is more work to be done. I want to thank the Friends of the Pier for their continuing fundraising on behalf of our pier. Buying a plank in the name of your family, or to commemorate a loved one who enjoyed the pier, is a pretty special way to preserve precious memories while ensuring the pier is available for future generations to enjoy.”

Donations to the Friends of the Pier are being accepted by the Rotary Club of Semiahmoo White Rock through the Friends of the Pier website, www.friendsofthepier.com

Previous story
VIDEO: Surrey Santa Parade of Lights rolls through Cloverdale

Just Posted

VIDEO: Surrey Santa Parade of Lights rolls through Cloverdale

This year’s parade may be biggest yet, says organizer Paul Orazietti

$192K provincial grant to support Sources Food Hub in Surrey

Money to promote food security through start of a culinary training program

White Rock waterfront strategy ‘pop-up’ session to be held tomorrow

Event to take place at museum from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

‘A labour of love’: High school turns into ‘toy shop’ for Surrey Christmas Bureau

Fraser Heights Secondary has been making toys for the non-profit for more than a decade

Oppal says Surrey mayor wrong about policing transition timeline

Chairman of committee overseeing Surrey’s transition from RCMP to city police says work won’t be done by Dec. 11

VIDEO: MPs reflect on anti-feminist violence on 30th anniversary of Montreal massacre

Fourteen women were fatally shot by a gunman at Ecole polytechnique on the evening of Dec. 6, 1989

VIDEO: John Lennon’s iconic Rolls Royce rolls into Vancouver Island college for checkup

Royal BC Museum, Camosun College and Coachwerks Restorations come together to care for car

VIDEO: Rockslide closes part of Highway 93 in Fairmont Hot Springs

Geotechnical team called in to do an assessment after rocks fell from hoodoos

Chilliwack mom gives back to neonatal unit with Christmas stocking drive

Ashley Durance is paying it forward to other families and their babies following daughter’s NICU stay

Petition calls for appeal of ex-Burns Lake mayor’s sentence for sex assault

Prosecution service says Luke Strimbold’s case is under review

Northwest B.C. wildlife shelter rescues particularly tiny bear cub

Shelter co-founder says the cub weighs less than a third of what it should at this time of year

BC firefighters to help battle Australian bushfires

Canada sent 22 people, including 7 from B.C.

B.C. NDP touts the end of MSP premiums

Horgan, James held news conference to reiterate that people will get their last bill this month

Illicit drug deaths down, but B.C. coroner says thousands still overdose

Chief coroner Life Lapointe says province’s drug supply remains unpredictable

Most Read