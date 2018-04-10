Tip and tricks for raising techno-savvy and online-appropriate youth will be shared at an event for parents of school-aged children May 9 in White Rock. (File photo)

White Rock tech workshop planned for parents

Presentation offers tips for raising technology-responsible kids

An event aimed at helping parents with school-aged children raise technology-savvy youth is set for May 9 at White Rock Elementary.

The free presentation – Raising Digitally Responsible Youth – is to cover the latest apps and trends in social media; how to promote independence while taking a stand on certain subjects; research on brain development and technology; digital footprints; and tips and tricks to use at home.

Doors to the event open at 6 p.m.; the presentation is to begin at 6:30 p.m.

White Rock Elementary is located at 1273 Fir St.

