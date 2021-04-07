Margaret Erickson was the winner of the CFUW Surrey/White Rock Bursary Foundation's $10,000 bursary, awarded May 15 as part of the organization's 60th anniversary events and to honour longtime member Elizabeth Bordeaux. (Contributed photo)

White Rock, Surrey CFUW offering three bursaries to women enrolled in post-secondary classes

Applications for Canadian Federation of University Women support close May 28

The Surrey and White Rock chapter of the Canadian Federation of University Women is accepting applications for three $3,000 bursaries it’s offering to woman enrolled in post-secondary education.

The federation, which has been around for more than a century, has evolved over the past couple years to be more supportive of women who are not only working towards a university education, but also towards a career in the trades.

“We changed our scope a couple years ago,” said Penny Harrington. “We’re looking for women who are going into trades training or two-year diploma programs, or going back to school after being at home for whatever reason. It’s not just university, it can be any kind of training program.”

The deadline for the applications is May 28. People can learn more about the federation, or apply, at www.cfuwwhiterocksurrey.com

Harrington said the CFUW is not rewarding bursaries based strictly on achievement or marks.

“We want to see that you can achieve, but this is about need. We want to hear from women in the White Rock, Surrey, Langley area who’ve had whatever challenges,” she said.

The organization is offering “at least” three bursaries. Deciding the winners, Harrington added, is a challenge in its own right.

“We’re left with making the decisions and sometimes it’s really hard to only choose three when they all have merit.”


aaron.hinks@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

– Aaron Hinks

Post-secondary Education

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Hybrid golf tournament to benefit Delta Hospital
Next story
Cloverdale Community Cycles to hold bike sale April 10

Just Posted

Teaser photo:
Surrey pair call ‘Bingo’ with New Orleans-shot horror movie for Prime Video streaming/screaming

The pandemic delayed filming, with editing work now being done for fall release

Joe Viel, manager of Cloverdale Community Cycles, stands among some of the bikes that will be up for grabs April 10. The cycle shop is located directly behind Pacific Community Church at 5337 180 Street. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Cloverdale Community Cycles to hold bike sale April 10

Repair shop selling bikes for both kids and adults

Surrey-raised fighter Jeremy Kennedy in a Bellator MMA photo.
Surrey’s Kennedy set to fight Borics in his second Bellator battle

In November, Kennedy won his Bellator debut

104 Avenue Centre, a long-vacant building located on 104th Avenue in Surrey, pictured on April 6, 2021. (Photo: Tom Zillich)
SURREY NOW & THEN: Inside the Whalley building that’s been vacant for two decades (VIDEO)

A weekly look back at Surrey-area landmark sites and events

Live concerts could return to venues such as Blue Frog Studios in White Rock by year’s end - provided immunizations make a diference and COVID variants are held in check - according to a recent round table including provincial health officer Dr Bonnie Henry and reprsentatives of performing arts groups. (Submitted photo)
B.C. performing arts groups could see gradual return of live events

Round table between Dr. Bonnie Henry and arts groups gives rise to cautious optimism

A basket of needles containing Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine waits to be administered to patients at a COVID-19 clinic in Ottawa on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count up to 1,068 on Tuesday

207 new variant cases, up to 328 people in hospital

Travelers walk through the Salt Lake City International Airport Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Salt Lake City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Rick Bowmer
In Canada, U.S., vaccine ‘passports’ could be new point of cross-border contention

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appeared receptive to the idea of vaccine-related travel documents

FILE – A student arrives at school as teachers dressed in red participate in a solidarity march to raise awareness about cases of COVID-19 at Ecole Woodward Hill Elementary School, in Surrey, B.C., on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. A number of schools in the Fraser Health region, including Woodward Hill, have reported cases of the B.1.7.7 COVID-19 variant first detected in the U.K. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. teachers’ union asks officials for COVID data to prove schools are still safe

BCTF president wants province to share criteria for when schools switch between in-person and remote learning

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Scott Cave and Lucky free falling after leaping from an airplane at 10,000 feet. Cave says the stories you hear in drop zones can be very personal. Taylor “Moose” Cividino photo, courtesy of Skydive Vancouver.
Abbotsford skydiver recounts heartfelt moment with 1st time jumper

‘How can I not love my job?’ Scott Cave says

With the increased spread of COVID-19 variant cases in Canada, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continues to warn citizens against “all travel” to the country. (Frank Gunn/CP)
CDC continues to warn U.S. travellers against ‘all travel to Canada’ due to COVID risk

On Friday, the agency added to its advisory: ‘Even fully vaccinated travellers may be at risk’

RCMP say the collision that closed the Trans-Canada Highway about seven kilometres east of Sicamous claimed two lives. (Black Press Media File Photo)
Grandfather among two killed in Highway 1 crash east of Sicamous

WHL team identifies one victim as player’s grandfather

Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux waits to appear before the Commons Finance committee on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Tuesday March 10, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Parliamentary budget officer says basic income program could halve poverty rate

The study, which federal officials monitored closely, was ended early with a change of government in Ontario

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh holds a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)
Singh rejects more extreme NDP policy resolutions, like scrapping military

A resolution from the NDP’s Spadina-Fort York riding association commits to ‘phasing out’ the Canadian Armed Forces

Most Read