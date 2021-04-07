White Rock, Surrey CFUW offering three bursaries to women enrolled in post-secondary classes

The Surrey and White Rock chapter of the Canadian Federation of University Women is accepting applications for three $3,000 bursaries it’s offering to woman enrolled in post-secondary education.

The federation, which has been around for more than a century, has evolved over the past couple years to be more supportive of women who are not only working towards a university education, but also towards a career in the trades.

“We changed our scope a couple years ago,” said Penny Harrington. “We’re looking for women who are going into trades training or two-year diploma programs, or going back to school after being at home for whatever reason. It’s not just university, it can be any kind of training program.”

The deadline for the applications is May 28. People can learn more about the federation, or apply, at www.cfuwwhiterocksurrey.com

Harrington said the CFUW is not rewarding bursaries based strictly on achievement or marks.

“We want to see that you can achieve, but this is about need. We want to hear from women in the White Rock, Surrey, Langley area who’ve had whatever challenges,” she said.

The organization is offering “at least” three bursaries. Deciding the winners, Harrington added, is a challenge in its own right.

“We’re left with making the decisions and sometimes it’s really hard to only choose three when they all have merit.”



