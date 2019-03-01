White Rock stylists’ Nepal return about ‘restoring hope’

A group photo of local participants on the 2018 trip, and some of the Nepalese women they met, taken in Kathmandu. Back row, left to right, is Jaime Watson, Michelle Perreault, Sunny Gerry, Ali Kerr, Kristy Gonsalvez, Sandra Reilly, Kenzie Peters, Erin Seidler, Stephanie Wright, Sharnele Harrison and Anne Miranda. In front, left to right, are Bethany Chan, Daniella Fuentes, (four young Nepalese women to be anonymous) and Josie Peters. (Jamie Delaine file photo)

A pair of White Rock stylists are heading to Southeast Asia this month to spend a week teaching the trade of cosmetology to local women who have been affected by poverty, abuse and sexual exploitation.

“We believe we can restore hope by teaching a trade and giving these women hope for a brighter future,” Stephanie Wright, owner of Mystique Hair Design, said in a news release.

The trip is the second of its kind for the local stylists, who participated in a similar, “exploratory trip” to Nepal a year ago. In that effort, they helped establish a training centre in Kathmandu for women who wanted to learn about esthetics and hair styling.

“It was amazing,” Wright told Peace Arch News following the two-week experience.

This year, they’re scheduled to leave March 15. In addition to basics in hair care and styling, they’ll “offer creative and advanced education to allow these women the opportunity to learn practical and self-sustaining business solutions to secure their financial future.”

A fundraiser to further support their efforts is set for 6-10 p.m. on May 26. The Stolen Hearts Soiree is to be held at the Glasshouse Estate Winery in Langley.

For more information, visit, www.canadahelps.org/en/pages/nepal-salon-project or contact Wright at 604-542-3616.