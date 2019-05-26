Peace Arch Elementary Grade 6 student Caitlin Hoffert brings donations to Sources on Thursday. (Aaron Hinks photo)

White Rock students deliver donation to low-income families

Seniors, kids and more to benefit from Peace Arch Elementary students’ efforts

Peace Arch Elementary Grade 6/7 students handed over several boxes of donations and envelopes of gift cards to Sources Community Resource Centre in White Rock on Thursday.

The donations, dropped off by Grade 6 student Caitlin Hoffert and Grade 7 student Lachlan McNeilage, were collected through the school’s inclusion project.

School liaison Const. Chantal Sears said it all began with a proposal from Grade 6/7 students at the White Rock school for a field trip to Surrey Provincial Court, as a reward for them reaching academic and leadership goals. The students were challenged with coming up with a way to affect a change for people in that group.

She said the students’ efforts will be judged by a panel that includes herself, White Rock Mayor Darryl Walker, Semiahmoo Community Safety Society president Darren Alexander and school principal Carol Davison.

The students settled on seniors, Special Olympics BC, pediatrics at Peace Arch Hospital and low-income families.

For the latter, students contacted Sources and arranged to gather food, gift cards, and other items of need for four single-parent families, including one affected by a house fire.

The students hosted a fundraiser walk at the school May 16 to drive up donations for the families.

Hoffert told PAN Thursday that the students phoned a number of restaurants in the area and asked if they had anything to donate.

She said the project was a team effort.

“Everyone helped,” she said.

Earlier this week, a group of students visited a seniors home in White Rock for a “Generation Bash-up.”

Chair yoga, games, and souvenirs made by the students were a few of the activities.

 

Peace Arch Elementary Grade 7 student Lachlan McNeilage student Caitlin Hoffert brings donations to Sources on Thursday. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Peace Arch Elementary Grade 7 student Lachlan McNeilage and Grade 6 student Caitlin Hoffert show off the donations collected by Grade 6/7 students on Thursday. (Aaron Hinks photo)

