Susan Armstrong (centre) and Maureen Bilodeau write down animal words during a recent brain-exercise session at the Stroke Recovery Branch White Rock/South Surrey. (File photo)

White Rock stroke survivor’s art to be showcased at Oct. 9 gala

Vancouver event to also raise funds for community programs

One year to the day that a stroke left Sue Armstrong speechless, the White Rock woman’s journey to recovery is to be showcased at a Vancouver gala.

Art and hand-crafted jewelry created by Armstrong – whose art business had been budding until she suffered a stroke on Oct. 9, 2018 – is to be on display at the Roundhouse Community Arts & Recreation Centre next Wednesday (Oct. 9), during the Stroke Recovery Association of B.C.’s Art After Stroke Gala.

Set for 7-10 p.m., the fourth annual gala “will showcase art and entertainment by stroke survivors from across B.C.,” according to a news release.

Armstrong’s stroke stole her ability to speak and the motor skills in her left hand. Her recovery strides have come through determination and the support of the White Rock chapter of the SRABC, the news release adds.

Next week’s gala is to also raise funds for community programs “that are critical to one’s life after stroke.”

For more information or tickets ($40), visit strokerecoverybc.ca/art-after-stroke-2019

 

Handcrafted jewelry is to be on display at the Oct. 9 gala in Vancouver. (Contributed photo)

