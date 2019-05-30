White Rock soroptimists grant funds

An event of sweet proportions raised $3,000 for Soroptimist International of White Rock last week.
Club treasurer Liz Aubert said the May 23 Wine, Women and Chocolate affair was a “very successful” fundraiser for the local club, and included wine tastings, food and – of course – chocolate.
Grants were also handed out during the evening. While Aubert would not disclose the grant amounts, citing privacy, she said beneficiaries were Semiahmoo Family Place, the Elizabeth Fry Society, Alexandra Neighbourhood House, Sources Legal Aid program and SI’s ReSTART program.
“An enjoyable time was had by all who attended,” according to a news release.
– Tracy Holmes