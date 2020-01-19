White Rock solid waste open house scheduled

Event to take place next month

After cancelling a Jan. 15 solid-waste open house earlier this week due to snowfall, the City of White Rock has scheduled the event for next month.

The open house event is to provide information to homeowners, renters and businesses about garbage, green waste and recycling collection.

The event is to be held Feb. 19 from 3:30-8:30 p.m. at White Rock Community Centre.

Free underground parking is available.

“It was important to ensure public safety by cancelling the event on January 15. We have rescheduled the event to ensure that as many people as possible can be part of this information open house,” Mayor Darryl Walker said in a news release.

The city will also be collecting input through an online survey that will be available starting Feb. 20 at www.whiterockcity.ca/waste. The survey will also be available in hard copy at the city’s recreation centres.

