White Rock shredding event aims to help prevent fraud, identity theft

An upcoming shredding event in White Rock aims to raise aware of fraud and help eliminate private-document identity theft.

The second annual White Rock RCMP Community Policing Shred-A-Thon is set for 10 a.m. till 2 p.m. April 1, in the lane behind the seaside city’s police detachment, located at 15299 Pacific Ave.

“Fraud has been on the rise lately and proper disposal of private documents is just one way we can help prevent it,” a Facebook post promoting the event states.

“Prevention starts with shredding personal and private documents that have your name, address and any personal information including preapproved credit card offers, insurance and loan applications, bills and credit card receipts,” a news release adds.

The drive-thru style event invites those with documents to dispose of to enter the lane from Fir Street and proceed to the unloading area, where volunteers will transfer the paperwork to waiting ShredWise trucks. Vehicles will then be directed to exit at Centre Street.

Organizers note that newspapers, books and magazines will not be accepted for shredding.

The event is being offered in conjunction with the City of White Rock and Semiahmoo Community Safety Society, which supports community safety initiatives. There is no cost, however, any donations received will benefit the non-profit organization.

The first shredding event raised approximately $1,200 and shredded more than four tonnes of sensitive paperwork. Multiple boxes of non-perishable food items were also donated.

For more information on the April 1 event, call 778-545-4778 or visit facebook.com/whiterockcommunitypolicing

