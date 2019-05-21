An upcoming seniors expo is to be held in the Star of the Sea Community Centre, located in White Rock. (File photo)

White Rock seniors expo on tap

Senior-focused goods and services to be showcased

Seniors are the focus of an upcoming expo hosted by Surrey-White Rock MLA Tracy Redies.

According to a news release, the First Annual Seniors Expo is set for 9 a.m. to noon at Star of the Sea Community Centre in White Rock.

“Our expo will be showcasing some of the area’s finest businesses who will be highlighting their senior focused goods and services,” the release states.

“You will have the chance to hear from some industry professionals and organizations on topics like fraud awareness and fall prevention in your home.”

Star of the Sea Community Centre is lcoated at 15262 Pacific Ave.

Previous story
Cloverdale Ladies Auxiliary honours the ‘notorious’ work of 60-year member

Just Posted

Surrey firefighters not among 267 being sent to battle Alberta wildfires

‘We haven’t been called upon to be deployed,’ Surrey Fire Chief Len Garis told the Now-Leader on Tuesday

Police campaign swoops in on speeders in Surrey, White Rock and Langley

May 22 initiative part of B.C.-wide effort

2019 Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair Round-Up

Looking back on the community events, rodeo and country fair that took place over May long weekend

Surrey man charged with impersonating cop in Newton

Harmit Johal, 42, is charged with one count of impersonating a peace officer and two counts of fraud

B.C. government grants $250K to help robotics students

Two high schools in North Surrey among schools benefiting from grant to First Robotics BC

Killer of Calgary mother, daughter gets no parole for 50 years

A jury found Edward Downey guilty last year in the deaths of Sara Baillie, 34, and five-year-old Taliyah Marsman

Cost jumps 35% for Trans-Canada Highway widening in B.C.

Revelstoke-area stretch first awarded under new union deal

Is vegan food a human right? Ontario firefighter battling B.C. blaze argues it is

Adam Knauff says he had to go hungry some days because there was no vegan food

Winds helping in battle against fire threatening northern Alberta town

Nearly 5,000 people have cleared out of High Level and nearby First Nation

Aquilini-owned blueberry farm ordered to pay $131,000 to foreign workers

Pitt Meadows farm owes wages to 174 employees

B.C. sends 267 firefighters to help battle Alberta wildfires

Out of control fires have forced evacuations in the province

LETTER: Fletcher ‘blurs reality’ on B.C. union public construction

Bridge, highway projects awarded to companies, not unions

Federal government funds millions to help B.C. police spot drugged driving

Many police departments have expressed wariness about using the only government-approved roadside test

Judge: Mississippi 6-week abortion ban ‘smacks of defiance’

The new law would prohibit most abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected

Most Read