White Rock seniors expo on tap

Senior-focused goods and services to be showcased

An upcoming seniors expo is to be held in the Star of the Sea Community Centre, located in White Rock. (File photo)

Seniors are the focus of an upcoming expo hosted by Surrey-White Rock MLA Tracy Redies.

According to a news release, the First Annual Seniors Expo is set for 9 a.m. to noon at Star of the Sea Community Centre in White Rock.

“Our expo will be showcasing some of the area’s finest businesses who will be highlighting their senior focused goods and services,” the release states.

“You will have the chance to hear from some industry professionals and organizations on topics like fraud awareness and fall prevention in your home.”

Star of the Sea Community Centre is lcoated at 15262 Pacific Ave.