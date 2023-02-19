White Rock senior’s dog calendar raises $1,010 for SPCA

The third edition of a White Rock senior’s fundraising effort is a tail – er, tale – of success.

Harold Zelt, a resident of White Rock Seniors Village, recently delivered $1,010 to the Surrey SPCA, raised through the sale of his 2023 Dogs of White Rock calendar.

It’s a project that launched after the pandemic pawsed “normal” routines and Zelt, now 96, was encouraged to focus turning his passion for photographing dogs he’d met around the seaside city into something that could make a difference on a broader scale.

His photos had already been bringing smiles to the faces of his WRSV neighbours and residence staff, via an email blast he typically sent out on return from his fresh-air outings.

It was “something to do and it entertains myself and it entertains the residents here,” Zelt told Peace Arch News at the time.

The first round of calendars that year were quickly snapped up, leading to a $1,250 donation for the animal-welfare organization.

Last year, the effort raised $1,700.

The latest gift brings the total amount inspired by Zelt’s efforts over the past three years to $3,600.

Residence general manager Sioban Cussen described the most recent round – which prompted many phone calls from dog owners wondering if their pet’s photo had made the cut – as “another great year for Harold and the SPCA.”

