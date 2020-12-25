White Rock’s Harold Zelt presents $918 – funds raised through the sale of the senior’s Dogs of White Rock calendar – to Taizo at the BC SPCA’s Surrey Education and Adoption Centre. (Contributed photo)

White Rock’s Harold Zelt presents $918 – funds raised through the sale of the senior’s Dogs of White Rock calendar – to Taizo at the BC SPCA’s Surrey Education and Adoption Centre. (Contributed photo)

White Rock senior delivers early gift of calendar proceeds

Harold Zelt’s Dogs of White Rock fundraiser has surpassed $900

Harold Zelt hasn’t finished with his Dogs of White Rock calendar fundraiser, but the BC SPCA received an early Christmas present out of it regardless.

Zelt, a resident of White Rock Seniors Village who turned photos he took of dogs he met around White Rock during the pandemic into a 2021 calendar, presented a cheque to the society this week for $918.

READ MORE: Senior ‘hero’ showcases White Rock dogs in calendar to benefit SPCA

“We are still selling them but thought we would make it formal before Christmas!” Si Cussen, community relations manager at the seniors’ residence, explained by email.

Zelt has been selling the calendars for about three months, for $15 each.

To obtain a copy, email Cussen at scussen@retirementconcepts.com or call 604-541-4663, ext. 101.


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BCSPCAfundraiserSeniors

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Additional relief grant allows Cloverdale Community Kitchen to keep feeding seniors

Just Posted

Canadian Press
Shift in perspective:’ Indigenous place names moving Canada from colonial past

A plan in March to use Indigenous names for some communities along the Sunshine Coast was met with backlash

Santa Claus can be seen in many places at this time of year. Do you know about the history of Santa? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: Put your knowledge of Christmas to the test

How much do you really know about the iconic Dec. 25 holiday and its traditions?

White Rock’s Harold Zelt presents $918 – funds raised through the sale of the senior’s Dogs of White Rock calendar – to Taizo at the BC SPCA’s Surrey Education and Adoption Centre. (Contributed photo)
White Rock senior delivers early gift of calendar proceeds

Harold Zelt’s Dogs of White Rock fundraiser has surpassed $900

SurreyCares Community Foundation presents a $5,000 cheque to Cloverdale Community Kitchen. The grant was made possible by the Surrey Community Relief Fund (SCRF). (Submitted photo)
Additional relief grant allows Cloverdale Community Kitchen to keep feeding seniors

Surrey Community Relief Fund continues to help during pandemic but support still needed

Smoke and flames engulf greenhouse on a rural South Surrey property Thursday (Dec. 24). (Shane MacKichan photo)
PHOTOS: Rural South Surrey blaze closes stretch of 176 Street

Black smoke could be seen billowing from the property

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry thanks an Island Health nurse after joining front-line staff for the first round of COVID-19 vaccine, Victoria, Dec. 22, 2020. (B.C. government)
COVID-19 cases hit 582 for Christmas Eve

No new health care outbreaks, but 12 deaths

Owner Kait Waugh is shown at her store called the Fat Plant Farm in Regina on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Bell
‘Plant boom:’ Working from home, pandemic stress has people turning green

“I definitely did not expect sales to double”

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(via The Canadian Press)
Conceived and born in a pandemic: December babies show unique experience of pregnancy

Most pregnant people with COVID experience mild sickness and recover, says experts

(Pixabay, illustration)
Where’s Santa? NORAD is tracking the jolly old man around the globe this Christmas

As with all things, the Santa tracker will look a little different this year

Nineteen salmon farms in the Discovery Islands have been given 18 months to vacate, causing shock and uncertainty in the industry. (Photo courtesy Grieg Seafood BC)
Canada ‘stole Christmas’ says Vancouver Island’s aquaculture industry

Federal decision to phase out 19 Discovery Island fish farms has sent shivers across northern Vancouver Island

A young boy, part of several asylum seeking families participating in a Las Posadas event at the U.S.-Mexico border wall, peers into the U.S. from Agua Prieta, Mexico Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, seen from Douglas, Ariz. People on each side of the border celebrate Las Posadas as they have done for decades, a centuries-old tradition practiced in Mexico re-enacts Mary and Joseph's search for refuge in Bethlehem through songs, with several of the families attending stuck south of the border, their lives in limbo with U.S. proceedings suspended amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
People yearn to connect across borders amid pandemic holiday

Families across the world are disconnected, but perhaps none more than those on opposite sides of a border

(The Canadian Press)
VIDEO: Treats children leave for Santa around the world

It varies country to country

Sparke the Christmas Light’s mysterious backstory has been revealed after the creator Donald Shupe reached out to The News.
Do you remember Sparkle the Christmas Light?

Creator of popular 80s/90s light discusses item’s origin, wants to see it revived

Most Read