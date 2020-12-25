White Rock senior delivers early gift of calendar proceeds

White Rock’s Harold Zelt presents $918 – funds raised through the sale of the senior’s Dogs of White Rock calendar – to Taizo at the BC SPCA’s Surrey Education and Adoption Centre. (Contributed photo)

Harold Zelt hasn’t finished with his Dogs of White Rock calendar fundraiser, but the BC SPCA received an early Christmas present out of it regardless.

Zelt, a resident of White Rock Seniors Village who turned photos he took of dogs he met around White Rock during the pandemic into a 2021 calendar, presented a cheque to the society this week for $918.

“We are still selling them but thought we would make it formal before Christmas!” Si Cussen, community relations manager at the seniors’ residence, explained by email.

Zelt has been selling the calendars for about three months, for $15 each.

To obtain a copy, email Cussen at scussen@retirementconcepts.com or call 604-541-4663, ext. 101.

