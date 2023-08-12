It was a book-buyers’ heaven at the Peace Arch Curling Club rink in Centennial Park, Aug. 27 to Sept. 1 2021, as the White Rock Rotary Club charity book sale posted record numbers of dollars raised. (File photo)

It was a book-buyers’ heaven at the Peace Arch Curling Club rink in Centennial Park, Aug. 27 to Sept. 1 2021, as the White Rock Rotary Club charity book sale posted record numbers of dollars raised. (File photo)

White Rock Rotary’s popular book sale returning Aug. 25

Club accepting donations of pre-loved books

Calling all book-lovers.

Another book sale by the Rotary Club of White Rock is coming up at the end of the month.

READ MORE: White Rock Rotary book sale back for 41st year

The club is in its 41st year of holding their popular used book sale, with their August event fast approaching.

“We always have a big lineup outside on the first day,” remarked Irene Dahl, Rotary president.

The charity book sale will be held at Peace Arch Curling Centre in Centennial Arena, at 1475 Anderson St. in White Rock.

Book donations are welcome, but according to the club’s website, textbooks, magazines, encyclopedias, manuals or damaged books are not accepted. Individuals with books to share are welcome to drop them off at the Rotary Fieldhouse in South Surrey Athletic Park at 2197 148 St. in the blue bin on the north side of the fieldhouse.

“Large donations can be dropped off Monday or Thursday mornings 9-11. We can help you unload directly into the book warehouse and not fill up the bin. If you need help picking up a large donation of books, we can help,” reads the Rotary Club of White Rock website.

Donations will be accepted before the sale as well as the day-of. To contact the group for assistance, email rotaryclub.booksale@gmail.com.

The multi-day event will begin on Friday, Aug. 25 at 10 a.m. sharp, with books on sale for $3 then and the next day (Saturday) until 6 p.m. The following Sunday and Monday will see books with a price tag of $2 each, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On the final day, Aug. 29 (Tuesday) remaining books will be sold for $1 apiece.

