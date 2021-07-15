Charlie Don’t Surf assistant general manager Kyle Grant said tips collected at the restaurant on Tuesday, July 20 will be donated to help residents affected by B.C. wildfires. (Aaron Hinks file photo)

White Rock restaurant staff to donate tips for Lytton

Charlie Don’t Surf fundraiser set for July 20

Staff at White Rock’s Charlie Don’t Surf are stepping up to help residents of B.C. communities, including Lytton, affected by devastating wildfires this season.

According to a news release, staff at the waterfront restaurant have volunteered to donate all tips received on Tuesday, July 20 to the BC wildfire appeal benefiting the Canadian Red Cross.

Restaurant owners have pledged to match the funds raised by staff. Combine that with the additional matching commitment of both the federal and provincial governments, and each $1 raised equals $6 for the cause, the release states.

Non-gratuity donations will also be collected onsite.

“The staff at Charlie’s have been like family to each other over our 36 years on the White Rock Strip. When something happens, we drop what we are doing to help each other and our neighbors,” the release, issued by assistant general manager Kyle Grant, states.

“Seeing the devastation in Lytton – and other affected areas of the province – our staff has stepped up. On this upcoming Tuesday, the residents of Lytton and others that will receive Red Cross support over this incredibly hard wildfire season will be a part of the Charlie’s family.”

The hope is to “pack the place and raise as much as possible,” Grant added by email.

Charlie Don’t Surf is located at 15011 Marine Dr.


